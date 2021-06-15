Christian Eriksen injury update: Denmark player post first message afta cardiac arrest for Euro 2020 tok say 'im dey fine'

15 June 2021, 14:46 WAT New Informate 4 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @chriseriksen8/Reuters

Christian Eriksen don update fans from im hospital bed - e post picture and thank dem for dia support and say im dey feel fine.

Di Denmark midfielder, wey be 29 years, collapse for dia Saturday game wit Finland and binneed di medical team to help revive am for pitch.

Eriksen thank fans from around di world for dia support.

"Now, I go support di boys for Denmark team for dia next matches," na wetin im write. "Play for all of Denmark."

Di Inter Milan playmaker dey stable condition now for Copenhagen hospital.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around di world," na so im add put. "E mean a lot to me and my family.

"I' dey fine. I still get to go through some examinations for hospital, but I dey feel OK."

Tori be say dem bin revive Eriksen for pitch afta im collapse shortly before half-time for Saturday match for Copenhagen.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boese tok: "How close dem bin dey to losing am? I no know, but we bring back after one defib [defibrillation] so dat one dey quite fast.

"Di examinations wey dem do so far look fine. We no get explanation to why e happun."

Na only when dem inform us say Eriksen dey awake for hospital wey di players agree to resume di match, and play restart almost two hours afta di former Tottenham player collapse.

Finland win Denmark 1-0 and Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite say di decision to resume di match na di "least bad one".

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand later tok say dem bin no suppose restart di game, while former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel say e dey "absolutely ridiculous".

Hjulmand add say: "Christian dey good spirits and na big relief for di players afta all di uncertainty. No doubt say dis tin shake us."