Alberto Sánchez Gómez: Spanish man wey kill im mama eat her body don gbab jail term

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Spanish Police Wetin we call dis foto, Alberto Sánchez Gómez arrest for February 2019

One Spanish man don chop 15 years in prison sentence afta im kill im mama and eating her remains.

Dem arrest Alberto Sánchez Gómez, 28, for 2019 afta police find im body parts around im mother house - some for plastic containers.

Di court reject Sánchez arguments say im bin dey experience mental issue at di time of di killing.

Im go now serve 15 years for murder and one further five months for di desecration of a corpse.

Dem don also order am to pay im brother €60,000 ($73,000, £52,000) in compensation.

Police arrive for di home for eastern Madrid in February 2019 afta one friend raised concern about di welfare of María Soledad Gómez, wey bin dey in her 60s.

During di trial, di court hear say Sánchez, then aged 26, bin strangle im mother during one quarel.

He then cut her body and eat parts of her body over di following two weeks, feeding some to im dog.