Tinubu: 'Is Bola Tinubu dead?' na one of di questions Nigerians ask as APC chieftain land Nigeria

16 June 2021

Di National Leader of di All Progressives Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu don return from im trip abroad.

E no clear wia Tinubu travel go but plenty reactions don follow di return of di former Lagos state govnor on Tuesday evening.

Tori be say di Nigerian politician bin travel for im routine medical trip - but di APC leader never respond to any of those speculation.

Oga Tinubu last public appearance na on May 25, 2021 wen im lead oda leaders to meet President Muhammadu Buhari for State House Abuja.

Dia meeting wit President Buhari come two days after Yoruba leaders declare dia support for di ban on open grazing.

"We endorse di position of di Southern Governors wey dem take for dia May 11, 2021 summit for Asaba, Delta State, regarding ranching," di leaders tok for di communique wey dem bring out after dia meeting for Lagos,

Though di former Lagos state govnor never openly declare im intention to run for president for 2023 posters and banners don come out to to show di sign.

Who be Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na one of di most respected politicians for Nigeria.

Tinubu, as many dey call am na big oga for di kontri ruling APC political party.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari describe am as one of di pipo wey work to create and develop di APC to di political party e be now.

Di 69-year-old politician na di former govnor of Lagos state for western Nigeria.

Im political career start as far back as 1992, when e join di Social Democratic Party wia im be member of di Peoples Front faction led by Shehu Musa Yar'Adua.

Im later enter di Senate, to represent di Lagos West constituency for di short-lived Nigerian Third Republic.

Afta dem cancel di results of di 12 June 1993 presidential elections. Tinubu become founding member of di pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition, one group wey mobilize support for di restoration of democracy and recognition of Moshood Abiola as winner of di 12 June election.