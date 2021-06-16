Muslihu Yusuf Ali: Meet Nigerian councillor wey hire 18 advisers

2 hours wey don pass

Muslihu Yusuf Ali na councillor for Gurin Gawa area wey dey for Kano state of northern Nigeria and wetin make am unique na say e hire 18 advisers to help am work and all of dem dey collect salary.

Muslihu wey don dey contest for councillor since 2007 before e finally win for 2020 election yan say di reason e appoint all these advisers even though say e be councillor na to help am achieve im vision for Gurin Gawa.

"All dis pipo wey I appoint some I no even know dem personally but I know say dem sabi work na why I appoint dem."

"Some na my neighbours and close friends at di end di most important thing na to uplift Gurin Gawa area."

Regarding how e take dey pay all di 18 advisers despite say councillor salary no dey high, Muslihu say e just dey try and e no go disclose how much e dey give dem each.

"Salary na pesin secret so I no go disclose how much dem dey receive each but wetin I go tok be say na from wetin I dey get as salary I dey pay dem."

Finally Muslihu say e dey advise all councillors to emulate am by hiring plenti advisers wey fit helep dem achieve dia mission.

Who be councillor for Nigeria?

Councillor na member of di local goment (third tier goment for Nigeria) decision making council and e dey represent im local area for di council.

Im job na to push and protect di interest of im local pipo for scheme of things for di local goment as far as development dey concerned.