Chimamanda Adichie 'It is obscene' essay and why pipo dey react

16 June 2021, 16:18 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE

Nigerian writer and feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie don cause gbasgbos ontop social media wit her latest essay wey she title "It is Obscene: A True Reflection in Three Parts."

Di essay wey focus on some of her experiences as a public figure don generate plenty reactions from Nigerians.

Di essay wey dey in three parts clear air ontop di interview she do for 2017, wia she give her opinion about transgender wia she say trans woman na trans woman.

Dis her comment that time bin generate plenty reactions and pipo bin accuse her say she dey transmophobic.

She say her statement dey misunderstood at di time and she no fit clear air because dem advise her say silence na di best.

Wetin Chimamanda tok for di essay?

Di essay bin highlight tins wey she say she find 'obscene'.

Di conduct of young pipo for social media and her interactions wit two unnamed writers wey attend di Adichie Lagos writing workshop.

For di first part of di essay, di prize-winning novelist bin tok about one young writer wey attend di Adichie Lagos Writing workshop, wey she welcome into her life because she dey bright, young and she show interest in feminism later mistreat dia relationship.

She say di young writer wey she no mention her name later insult her on top social media sake of di transgender comment she make inside one interview.

"Dis woman sabi me well to know say I dey fully support di rights of Trans pipo and pipo wey dey side-lined. Dat I dey supportive of difference in general. And I be pesin wey dey read, tink and dey form my opinions afta I don carefully consider am."

If she get issues wit di interview, e dey fair enough. But I get personal relationship wit her. She for email, call or text me, instead she carry my mata go put for social media."

Chimamanda say di story dey simple - "you get close to pesin wey dey popular, you insult di popular pesin for public to look big, di popular pesin bone you, you send emails and texts, di popular pesin no send you, and you come decide to enta social media to begin spread lies about di pesin."

Di second part of di essay bin tok about anoda unnamed writer wey she meet for di workshop and help her career wey also insult her on top social media, call her murderer sake of di trans woman interview.

Di writer later use her name for di cover biography of her novel wey she say make dem remove because dis writer no ask her first or even consider her as mentor.

"Wen dis pesin publishers send me an early copy of their novel, I dey surprised to see say my name dey included for their cover biography. I never see dat kain thing happun for book before. I no like say dem no ask me for permission to use my name, but most of all I reason say - why pesin wey tink say I be murderer wan use my name so prominently displayed for their biography?

Social Media

Di third part of di essay wia she tok about tins she find obscene na how pipo take dey use social media especially young pipo.

She address di way pipo go just post anything for social media without any kindness.

"Plenty social-media-savvy pipo dey choke on sanctimony and dey lack compassion, dem dey tok about kindness on Twitter but dem no dey able to actually show kindness."

Di writer add join say, plenty young pipo on social media dey fear to get wrong opinions and dem dey rob themselves of opportunities to tink and to learn and to grow.

"I don follow many young pipo tok wey tell me say dem dey fear to tweet anything, dat dey gatz read and re-read dia tweets because of fear say dem go dey attacked by dia own. She tok

Who be Chimamanda Adichie

