Baba Ijesha denied bail - Magistrate court rule for am to remain for detention till July 13

11 minutes wey don pass

One Magistrate court for Lagos Nigeria on Wednesday extend di detention period for Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James AKA Baba Ijesha till July 13 2021 wen im go appear for high court for im trial.

Police bin arrest and detain di actor for April, 2021 ontop accuse say allegedly sexually assault one small girl.Lawyer to di actor Mr Kayode carri di actor case go magistrate court afta im client no fit complete di bail conditions wey court bin grant am for May.BBC Pidgin reporter for di court premises see di actor missed wit oda suspects dey come out from one police van. Di actor wear blue T-Shirt and dey limp as e dey waka enter di court.Magistrate P Nwaka for im ruling say, di actor case don already climb reach high court and dem no fit put mouth reach dat level unto say magistrate court dey lower dan high court.Im case no fit go court within di past two months sake of say court workers bin dey strike wey put all court cases on hold.Due to im health conditions, judicial authorities for Lagos grant Baba Ijesha bail wit some conditions on May 14 wen dem bin do prison decongestion for di state, but di actor no meet all di bail conditions till date.

Police arrest Baba Ijesha afta Nigeria popular comedienne Princess report case of alleged assault wey happun for her house with a minor wey bin dey live with her..

Di comedian say how she take know say something dey wrong na wen di girl attitude begin change and she begin perform poorly for school. "Di mata disturb me and I do everything to make sure say she begin dey do well for school again.".

Princess say di girl later open up and explain wetin happun, immediately, dem reason plan how to catch Baba Ijesha red-handed.

Dem plant CCTV camera for di house and invite Baba Ijesha come to di house.

''In two seconds wen I comot di house, e check everywhere for my house to make sure say nobody dey and di children dey sleep.

He check di whole house for cameras, den e start. I no fit begin say di things e do. My body dey shake because we dey monitor from di phone.

E reach one time, di girl stand say she wan go kitchen and no camera for dia, na wen pipo come enta be dat and we call di police," she tok.