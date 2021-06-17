Akwa Ibom Police arrest pastor wey allegedly kill and bury im wife

Wia dis foto come from, Akwa Ibom Police Command

Youths of Ikot Ataku community for Okon-Eket Local Government Area of Abia state, South East Nigeria don destroy di poster of di Omega World Global Ministry (Fellowship Church) afta police confam say di founder of di church allegedly kill im wife.

Di Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrest Pastor Ukachukwu Enoch Christopher on top accuse say e kill im wife and bury di corpse for shallow grave inside di compound e dey live.

Police tok tok pesin, Odiko Macdon for inside statement say dem arrest di 49 year old pastor on 16 June, 2021, meanwhile, di incident happun a week before.

According to di police, di suspect bin get domestic palava wit im wife, Mrs Patience Christopher as e accuse her of cheating and claim say na she be di source of im problem.

Mama Patience wey be 40 years old get five children for di pastor.

E confess to di police say im beat her to death.

Di caretaker of di compound where di pastor dey live and get im church tell BBC Pidgin say na her second son first raise alarm say im mama dey miss. As e begin investigate na im e discover di shallow grave. for di compound.