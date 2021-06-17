Kebbi school kidnapping: Gunmen attack federal government college Yauri for north west state, kidnap students and kill police officer

Reports from Nigeria northwest Kebbi State, say anoda kidnapping attack don happen for Federal Government College Yauri.

E no dey clear for now how many students di kidnappers carry go but one school staff wey manage escape say na about '30 students'.

Abubakar Suru tell BBC say im and some students lie down inside one class room and dey lucky say di gunmen no reach dia side."Di gunshot wey I hear I neva hear dat kain one before. Dem enter di school around 12:30pm and begin shoot.""Me and students bin dey inside one class room so I tell dem to lie down and begin pray and we dey lucky say dem no see us.""Dem kidnap over 30 students, dem destroy my car wey dey parked and carry about N100,000 ($245) go, dem also kill one police man."

Di gunmen attack di school for di town of Yauri, and capture di students after gun battle wit security forces.

One local official BBC Hausa tori pesin Usman Minjibir say dem dey do headcount to find out di actual number of children wey don miss.

For neighbouring Niger State, more dan 130 koranic school children na im jaguda pipo kidnap last month and dem still dey miss.

And for nearby Kaduna, parents of di university students wey be victim of kidnapping two months ago say dem pay big money as ransom to buy di freedom of dia children.

Di west African kontri don experience plenty school kidnapping attacks from late 2020, as no less dan 1000 students don become victims.

Just today, di Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari visit Borno state, wia e commend di army for di ogbonge work dem dey do to reduce to protect citizens from terrorist attacks.