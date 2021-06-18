"Most stressful cities in di world" report: Lagos, Darkar Nairobi dey Vaay list

Lagos rank as di second most stressful city in di world, according to one new research wey just comot.

Vaay, wey be one German company na im do di research wey torchlight di mata.

And inside di list of 100 cities, dem rank am from di one wey no dey stressful to di one wey stress pesin pass.

Lagos, wey be Nigeria commercial capital dey bottom of dat list - to mean mean say e dey very stressful to live in 'Eko'.

Di only city wey worse pass Lagos, na Mumbai for India.

Di tins wey dem use rate di cities include noise, air and light pollution, unemployment rates and traffic congestion.

Oda measurement dem use na governance, social security, mental health and how di weather be.

For Africa, Nairobi inside Kenya na anoda city wey make di ranking at number 20. Meanwhile Darkar, Senegal sit for 16th position

Stressful Lagos

Lagosians don always sabi say di stress wey di city dey give no be here.

Even any pesin wey don come from anoda Nigerian city, fit testify, BBC Pidgin find out.

Di authorities for Lagos never react to di mata, although dis no go be di first bad rating dem go don hear say di city get.

For 2018, World Bank torchlight say air pollution for Lagos cause illness and premature deaths wey cost di city $2.1 billion in 2018.

But di factor wey dey cause stress pass for Lagos, many residents go say, na di plenty traffic jams.

JCDecaux Grace Lake Nigeria, wey be advertising company, torchlight say Lagosians dey spend 30 hours inside traffic every week - or 1,560 every year.