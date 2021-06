Mallam Bawa: 'I don dey dis newspaper vendor business for 51 years'

11 minutes wey don pass

Mallam Bawa na newspaper vendor for Zaria, Kaduna wey dey northern Nigeria.

As e clock 51 years for di business e tok about how internet and social media don comot food from im mouth.

“Di day wey Nigeria civil war end for January 1970 na dat day I start work as newspaper vendor so dis year make am 51 years be dat.”

As a newspaper vendor Mallam Bawa say im most memorable day na a day after former head of state Murtala Mohammed die.

“Dat day pipo line up to buy newspapers because everybody wan get news, na only lucky ones get to buy.” E tok.