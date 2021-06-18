Jamb reprint slip: How to reprint Jamb slip for 2021 UTME

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don open di portal for printing of 2021 Jamb exam slip.

Applicants fit print dia examination slips for dia email inbox or dem fit do am from Jamb portal.

Jamb na entrance exams for pipo wey dey seek admission to enta Nigerian public and private universities dey write.

Di exam slip go reflect di exam schedule for each candidate.

Di 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exams go happun on Saturday, 19 June and di second batch go happun for Saturday 3 July, 2021

Jamb don advise candidates to print dia slips before di commencement of di exam, so dem go dey familiar wit di examination schedules as dem no go entertain any form of excuse for missing di exam.

See di steps to use reprint Jamb slip

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB

Visit https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/ExamSlipPrinting/PrintExaminationSlip

Enter your JAMB Registration Number or Email address or Phone number

Enter your Jamb password.

Click on Login.

Scroll to print UTME Main examination slip.

Write your JAMB registration number in the provided space and.

click "˜Re-Print'.

Print out your slip.

Why JAMB slip dey important?

Di main reason na to dey able to know your exact date for di exam plus di venue and time of di exam.

E dey advisable say candidates know dia exam venue on time in case Jamb give dem exam venue dem no dey too familiar with.

Invigilators go need see your exam slip before dem go allow you enta di exam hall. You go need go to di exam hall wit at least a copy of di exam slip

For candidates wey go take subjects wey need calculations, di only paper wey go dey available for you to use na your exam slip.

In case you lose your original registration slip, di printed exam slip go serve as proof say you register for di exam. Di information on di slip na di same on your registration slip.

Jamb no go allow candidates to go into di hall wit any other paper except di Jamb exam slip.