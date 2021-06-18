Iyabo Ojo: Gbeminiyi Adegbola,Omo Brish and di actress story make Nigerians 'shock'

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo don accuse her former manager Gbeminiyi Adegbola say she allegedly steal from her.

For one long Instagram post, di popular Nigerian actress comot wit claims wey allege say di former PA bin dey use her bank account to collect money from her customers.

Dis dey come afta Gbeminiyi chook mouth for one social media fight wey happun between Iyabo Ojo and her best friend, Tocyn popularly known as Omo Brish.

Gbeminiyi wey be di former manager for Febris Limited, later come out to say Iyabo Ojo no suppose drag her name enta di mata wit her bestie.

Iyabo Ojo bin call out her best friend, Omo Brish for allegedly throwing shades at her.

Ontop Instagram, she allege say, Tocyn, wey she refer to as her bestie, dey work together wit her former manager to bring her down.

"As for me, I no dey throw shades, if you come for me I go come for you…. for weeks now you don dey throw all kind of shades just because I disagree wit your closeness to my former PA/Manager Gbemi.

"If you call yourself my so called best friend you no go dey communicate wit a staff, I take like a daughter wey almost ruin my business, I still get all di evidence…. friendship no be by force o, yes I no dey mend broken fence because I no dey two-faced."

Tocyn no reply directly to dis accusations but she bin post one photo of her page wit caption: "I owe a lot of people, especially my two adorable children the best of me anywhere I go. All these I think about before any action online or off line..."

Wia dis foto come from, Instgaram-Omo Brish

Iyabo former PA Gbemiyi respond

Gbeminiyi later come out to say Iyabo Ojo no suppose drag her name enta di mata wit her bestie.

"Anything wey be di matter between you and aunt Tocyn no be my business and e no get anything to do wit me."

She accuse Iyabo Ojo say she don do everything humanly possible to hurt her, 'subjecting me to cyber bullying, cutting pipo off me all because you claim say I do you wrong wey I neva do."

"You fit dey truthful to yourself for once and tell everybody di real cause of your fight wit auntie Tocyn.

I neva see her in a long time and we no dey communicate because you don tell everybody to stay away from me even as I no do dem any bad thing."

Gbeminiyi claim say, di actress dey fight everybody wey say ordinary hello to her.

She also clear di air ontop di allegations say she tiff from Iyabo Ojo.

"You claim I take your money. You and I know say at dat that time, you no get kobo, na package we dey package.

"Some of us dey wired properly so we know how to tame our mouth even in a fist of extreme anger because words dey delicate. Let God be the judge between you and I."

How Celebrities react?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Celebrities don chook mouth for di matter wit comment under Iyabo Ojo post

@realangelaokorie say "Dislife no just balance, Lucifer na human being ,may God expose every Unfriendly friend around us Amen."

Comedian @realwarripikin say "las las no be only who fly be witch."

Actress @ucheogbodo tok "Nah who know man kill man! People be wise!"

@anitajoseph8 comment for di post say "So no good pipo dey dis world again, dis dey scary biko 🙆🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️"