Ebola outbreak 2021 in Guinea: Ebola epidemic dey declared over for Guinea afta e kill 12

Health authorities for Guinea don dey celebrate di end of di deadly Ebola outbreak wey dem discover for February 2021.

Di celebration dey come afta di West African kontri no record any new cases of di virus for six weeks.

Twelve pipo don die sake of di outbreak of di virus since Guinea goment declare say dem dey deal wit Ebola outbreak.

Di World Health Organization hail di way Guinea take respond to virus.

WHO say e help stop di repeat of di Ebola crisis wey happun for 2013 - 2016.

Di outbreak that time lead to di death of more than 11, 000 pipo for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

How Guinea take end di second Ebola virus outbreak

WHO say Guinea fit contain di spread of Ebola sake of di new innovations and lessons dem don learn from previous outbreaks.

Goment set up treatment centres across di kontri wey allow health workers to respond sharp-sharp.

Thousands of pipo collect vaccination dis year wey make sure say dos wey dey treat Ebola patients no catch di disease.

WHO say di success of Guinea show how outbreak fit dey controlled wit di combination of community engagement, effective public health measures and di equitable use of vaccines.

How di outbreak take start

One nurse wey work for one health centre for Goueké, near di south-eastern city of Nzérékoré, die on 28 January and dem do her burial four days later.

All di pipo wey dey infected for di funeral of di nurse dey over di age of 25, according to health officials.

Community funerals, wia pipo go follow help to wash di bodi of pesin wey dies , fit be way to spread Ebola wen e dey di early stage.

Di bodi of victims dey very dangerous. Di incubation period fit last from two days to three weeks.

Wetin be Ebola?