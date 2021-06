Jamb today question and answer update: Jamb reply candidates wey no write 2021 UTME

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, "Today Jamb question and answer":[How many days does jamb result come out]

If you no fit register for di 2021 Jamb UTME sake of NIN palava make you no worry, anoda opportunity to write dey.

Na wetin organizers of di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination [UTME] into Nigerian universities and oda highers schools tok.

Joint Admission Matriculation Board [Jamb] say dem go arrange mop up exam for those wey dey affected.

Tori be say sake of National Identification Number (NIN) palava some candidates wey no fit register to sit for di exam dis year.

Jamb wey give dis informate for inside statement say di date for di mop up examination go dey announced.

Some candidates bin no fit complete di registration for di exercise sake of NIN wey dey compulsory for 2021 registration.

But JAMB promise say dem don make provisions to accommodate di interest of dos wey fall into dat category.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency

JAMB Acting Director, Shittu Billiaminu say dem go also organize mop up examination for candidates wey get oda pending issues.

Dis na concerns wey dem neva resolve wey make dem no fit write di examination.

Di compulsory examination wey go allow pipo to fit enta tertiary institutions for further learning start on Saturday 19 June.

Di ' Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination' dey expected to end on 3 July, 2021.

According to di examination body, over 1.3 million candidates successfully register for di examination.

For di first day of di examination, candidates wey dey scheduled to write show for dia various Computer Based Test examination centres.