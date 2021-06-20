Kebbi state school abduction: Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu say im dey ready to lead operations for field

Wia dis foto come from, BAGUDU FACEBOOK

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu don tok say im "ready to lead search and rescue mission into di forest" where im believe say bandits keep more than at least 58 students wey dem kidnap on Thursday from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.

Governor Bagudu tok dis one during solidarity visit by local hunters wia dem also meet wit Nigeria Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and im Jigawa State counterpart, Badaru Abubakar wen dem go do sympathy and commiseration visit.

Di Kebbi governor say im go discuss wit im colleagues and security agencies in dis direction, so as not to jeopardise di ongoing commendable operations to rescue di abducted students and staff.

According to local authorities, di gunmen storm Federal Government College, Yauri on Thursday wia dem carry out di mass abduction.

Local reports on Friday say Nigerian Army rescue some of di FGC Yauri students.

Governor Bagudu say ''we will go out dia and like I promise, di day we go move out, I no go dey for office because we go join you for field. Im add say "other Governors go leave dia pipo so dat we go meet for field ."

Di Kebbi State Governor tok say, dem go do dis barring all consequences, in di bid to rescue di abductees.

Governor Bagudu ask di hunters to go back and fully mobilize, pending when im get di necessary clearance from di security agencies.

Kebbi close schools after Birnin Yauri Kidnap incident

Meanwhile Kebbi don indefinitely shut down seven schools sake of di armed attack for Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, according to reports.

Di Nigerian Union of Teachers say di reason for di closure na becos di schools dey located on di frontlines of di areas bandits fit attack.

Chairman Nigerian Union of teachers Kebbi, Isah Arzika tell News Agency of Nigeria say government direct all school principals to close any school wey dem believe say no dey safe.