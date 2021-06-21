BBNaija Lockdown Reunion latest episode: Highlights of Tolanibaj/Prince relationship

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Fans of di popular reality television show for Nigeria, Big Brother Naija still dey tok about di relationships of housemates

Di situationship between Ozo, Nengi and Dorathy during di Friday episode of BBNaija Lockdown Reunion still dey fans mouth.

For di show di host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu bin torchlight di stories wey surround Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy and Prince situationship inside di house.

But di main highlight wey shock fans na di gbas -gbos wey happun between Dorathy and Wathoni.

Dora bin dey address di situationship between herself Nengi and Ozo wit di host Ebuka.

Di exchange of words occur her revelation say she bin like Prince not Ozo inside di house.

Di two ladies bin clash wen Wathoni chook mouth as Dora bin dey address di mata wit Ebuka.

Dis na di first time wey di Lockdown gang dey come togeda for inside di same place since di show end almost a year ago.

Di reunion na to clear di air and tok dia church mind towards each oda.

And also revisit some of di highlights and memorable moments from Season 5 edition wey Laycon emerge as a winner.

Wia dis foto come from, Prince/Tolanibaj

Wetin fans dey expect for Monday episode?

From di short teaser at di end of Friday episode Ebuka still focus on di relationship mata inside di house for Monday episode.

Dis time na Prince and Tolanibaj relationship, wetin happun and how tins be now.

Tbaj bin address Prince inside di short video clip wey dem show,

Earlier Tbaj say she come di reunion to "come speak her truth not to change di narrative.

But she explain di narrative wey some pipo don attach to di Tolanibaj name."

She also mention say she go confront di pipo wey she need confront.

How to watch BBNaija lockdown reunion show?

Na cable company DSTV dey show di "BBNaija Lockdown Reunion" for African magic Urban at 10:00pm.

And at 10:30pm on AM Family from Mondays -Fridays.

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Wetin be di expectation for di Reunion show?

Organisers say di four things to expect from di Lockdown Reunion na

For di first time for di Big Brother Naija Reunion history, every single Housemate for di Lockdown Season go attend.

E get more love triangles and squares than wetin pipo fit imagine

According to Big Brother, di biggest clash come from two supposed friends and di first reconciliation come from two longtime enemies.

Di show host, Ebuka mention say e get more than one few jaw dropping moments.

And even di Housemates dey shocked to find out how much dem no really sabi each oda, Ebuka add.

BBNaija Reunion Show na part of preparations for di commencement of another season of di reality show.