Ethiopian election 2021 update: 'Elections in Ethiopia' na PM Abiy Ahmed test?

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Ethiopia dey vote for di first elections since 2015 wey go test di backing wey Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed get for di kontri.

Ahmed dey hope to win di majority for parliamentary seats for di kontri in order to maintain im claim for office.

Dis na afta dem postpone am for 2020 because of coronavirus.

Dis election dey important to di Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Na on top say no be election winning bin push am to di office of Prime Minister.

Voting dey happun across much of di kontri regional and federal, excluding Tigray.

Di Somali-speaking regions and some odas no go vote too due to insecurity.

Tori wey BBC Pidgin pick up at 9:00GMT on Monday 21 June be say nearly one fifth of di constituencies no dey take part because of insecurity and irregularities.

Dem include di whole of di Tigray region, wia civil war break out in November, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, This picture taken in Addis Ababa on June 17, 2021 shows staff members of the National Electoral Board explaining to people how to vote for the upcoming June 21, 2021 elections

Ethiopian election 2021 background:

More than 37 million pipo don registered to vote, officials tok.

Di last election for di Horn of Africa kontri bin happun for 2015 but na for 2018 oga Ahmed bin take office of Prime Minister.

In 2018 im come as di nominee from di then collabo of parties so im neva face election.

Abiy Ahmeddey look to win di majority for di 547 parliamentary seats.

Howeva 102 no go contest for di June election, including all di 38 seats for di embattled Tigray region.

A former political prisoner wey go on exile inside US, Birtukan Mideksa na im dey oversee Ethiopia first parliamentary election.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dey hope say im party go win di most seats for parliament so im go fit continue as Prime Minister

Goment no give date but dem tok say di 64 seats elections go hold for September.

Dem neva mention anything about Tigray wey don dey fight war since November of last year

Dis dey come as opposition parties dem don comot to tok say goment crackdown don prevent den to prepare for di elections.

Dis dey come as two pivotal regional parties no go dey part of di election.

Orom Liberation Front bin pull out for March say goment dey intimidate dem.

Di goment don already call di Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) say dem be terrorist joinbodi.

Based on dis name tag, dem no fit participate for di election.

So far, fear dey say dis election fit dey bloody on top say armed forces dey still fight for Tigray.