International Day of Yoga: ‘Yoga no dey demonic and no be religion’

Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin wey dey practice yoga for road

"Na lack of knowledge dey make pipo see yoga as 'demonic' or 'religion".

June 21 evri year na day wey United Nations set aside to celebrate yoga and di health benefit wey e dey bring to pipo.

UN dey ginger for di use of yoga to take coole bodi comot stress wey di coronavirus pandemic don cause.

Bunmi Olunloyo, Yoga instructor for Bailamos Dance school for Lagos for southwest Nigeria na im dey yan so.

Olunloyo wey don dey teach for more than 10 years add say:

"Pipo dey practice yoga for different reasons, some dey do am to heal while for some na form of exercise.

"Everybody get im purpose for doing yoga while some do am to exercise.

"Odas na a form of healing from something at di end of di day di benefits plenty wella."

Wetin we call dis foto, "Na lack of knowledge dey make pipo see yoga as 'demonic' or 'religion".

"Na lack of knowledge dey make pipo see yoga as demonic or one kain religion.

"Na something wey go make u calm and relaxed so e dey important." She add

Bunmi say no be rich man thing as some odas fit dey think as affordable yoga classes dey ground.

"So di price depend on di area and how u want am, if na private classes e fit reach N25,000 per session, class sessions dey too wia pesin go mix with oda students dat one no dey pass N3-5000k per session but e get places wia e no dey even pass N1,000k per session so yoga na for everybody."

Di World Health Organisation don gree say na way to take do di physical exercise wey pesin need to dey healthy.

Wetin we call dis foto, June 21 evri year na day wey United Nations set aside to celebrate yoga and di health benefit wey e dey bring to pipo.

Wetin be Yoga?

WHO tok say Yoga be "spiritual discipline wey get small science for inside wey dey focus to collabo di mind and bodi".

Toro be dat di word come from "Yuj" wey mean to join.

Di celebration of Yoga Day start for 2015 afta a motion wey 175 member states gree for.