Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe, her ex Lanre Gentry & her husband dey trend afta di 2021 Father's day gbas-gbos.

E start afta di actress and Gentry exchange words ontop who dey act as papa bas for di life of dia pikin.

Na constant gbas-gbos, as Mercy accuse Lanre say e no be responsible papa.

And Lanre hit back say Mercy no be beta mama and e bin help her train anoda pesin pikin.

But who be dis her ex-husband di Lanre Gentry & di man wey Mercy Aigbe dey wit now?

Now kack make BBC Pidgin tell you wetin we find out.

Who be Lanre Gentry [Mercy Aigbe ex husband]?

Plenty informate no too full ground about Mercy Aigbe ex husband.

Lanre Gentry na di ex husband of Merc Aigbe and tori be say dia marriage bin scata for 2017.

Lanre Gentry na di owner of Hotel La Veronique LTD, wey be hotel for Ikeja, Lagos, South West Nigeria.

Im date of Birth na October 7th and tori be say im get four pikin, two with im former wife, and two more with Mercy Aigbe.

E also publicize for im Instagram say in dey run transport business wey im dey call, Larrygent Motors Nig LTD.

[Mercy Aigbe husband] Who she dey with now?

Meanwhile actress, Mercy Aigbe don comot to tok say she don start to dey see new pesin although dhe never drop name.

For April, she bin post engagement ring wey she tok say "I said Yes to di owner".

Even till recently she still dey play with pipo for social media on top who di owner be.

Mercy Aigbe na Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She dey popular for Nigerian Yoruba films.

Dem born her for January 1, 1978 for Edo state. She come from Benin City, di capital of Edo state.

She get OND for financial studies from di Polytechnic of Ibadan. She come further her education and graduate wit degree for Theatre Arts for University of Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe start her acting career as she feature for some soap operas wey include di popular TV drama series Papa Ajasco. She join Nollywood industry fully for 2016.