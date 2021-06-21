JAMB 2021 result: How candidates of delisted JAMB CBT centres fit do di exam

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don ask candidates wey dey scheduled to take Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for delisted centres to print new examination notification slips.

For inside statement, Fabian Benjamin, wey be head of Protocol and Public Affairs, ask di candidates to start dey print dia notifications from Sunday, 20th, 2021, for dia new schedule date and time.

Di exam slip go reflect di exam schedule for each candidate

Di compulsory examination wey go allow pipo to fit enta tertiary institutions for Nigeria bin start on Saturday 19 June and according to di examination board, over 1.3 million candidates successfully register for di examination.

However, for candidates wey no fit write di examination sake of say dia centres dey delisted, JAMB don direct dem to print dia examination notification slips for di new scheduled dates and time.

JAMB bin delist 24 sake of poor performance.

Di examination board also announce say result neva comot for dos wey don write di exam.

Why JAMB delist exam centres?

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK

JAMB tok-tok pesin Benjamin explain say di centres dem delist fail for how dem take conduct di exam plus dem no dey do well.

E add join say na 25 centres out of about eight hundred centres wey candidates fit write jamb dis year na im dem delist.

"Candidates posted to any of these centres dey required to wait for further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date," Benjamin tok.

Centres wey JAMB delist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lagos State

Massino Computer CBT, 35 assembly hall road Itoga Badagry, Lagos State.

IP Soft Technologies Ltd, Apapa, Lagos State

Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Adminstration. 7th Festac town Lagos State

Sweet Valley Educational Services, Mike Anison close, Governor's road, ikotun, lagos state

Certified Institution of Shipping, Magbon Badagry, Lagos.

Al-miyzan schools CBT centre, Ikotun, Lagos State.

FCT, Abuja

Government Secondary School, Garki,.

GEF Systems Ltd wey dey Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Dutse Junction.

Kaduna State

Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama

Zabib College, Unguwar Dosa.

St. Albert Institute, Kafanchan,

Skolak Resources Ltd.

Imo State

Oru East CBT, Centre (Foe ICT) Omuma.

Edo State

Oseni Elamah ICT Institute, Auchi.

Givitec CBT Centre, Benin- City.

Kings Polytechnic, Ubiaja.

Plateau State

Plateau State University, Bokkos.

St Augustine's Academy, Langtang.

Nasarawa State

Aunty Alice Schools, Mararaba, Karu LGA.

Benue State

Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT Centre, Gboko.

Delta State

Izisco Obos Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology, Warri.

Ondo State

Di Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji

King Emmanuel College ICT Centre, Ore.

Osun State

Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu.

Oyo State