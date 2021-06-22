"Ogun tanker fire" kill two and burn truck, cars for Ogere 'Lagos Ibadan expressway'

Early morning tanker explosion wey happun for Ogere area of di popular Lagos Ibadan expressway kill two pipo burn two cars and 11 trucks.Di fire start around 6am Tuesday morning wen one fully load petrol tanker burst into anoda truck while dem dey inside heavy traffic for di highway.Sake of di heavy traffic di fire spread to oda cars and trucks wey dey around di tanker wey catch fire.

Emergency teams on ground confirm to BBC say na two pipo die for di incident while dem rush oda victims to di hospital Federal and state fire fighters quench di fire just around 8am, but di fire return few minutes later sake of some of di loaded trucks begin leak dia content on di road.Di incident lead to total closing of di highway wey make nobody fit drive enter Lagos or Ibadan through di road.Di traffic situation wey di fire cause also affect vehicles wey dey head towards di eastern part of di kontri as na same road dem dey follow.As at press time emergency agencies don completely put out di fire and begin evacuate di burnt vehicles from di road to open up di highway.Dis incident dey happun just few days after anoda tanker fire happun for Lagos and destroy part of di Ogun state owned Opic building