Farouk Lawan bribe: Why High Court sentence former house of representatives member to seven years for prison

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Farouk Lawan

One court for Nigeria capital, Abuja don sentence Hon Farouk Lawan wey be former member of di House of Representatives, to seven years for prison over $3 million bribery scandal for 2012.

Di court find Lawan guilty of "count one, two, and three" as im corruptly ask for and obtain same from Femi Otedola, in order to remove Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited from di list of companies wey dey fuel subsidy scam.

Lawan bin dey face accuse say im collect $500,000 of $3m bribe from one oil tycoon to drop im company from dia investigation.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola na im bin indict Lawan during fuel subsidy probe of 2012.

Di legislator for 2013, bin plead for court say im no dey guilty and dem bin take am into custody until bail hearing hold on 8 February.

For count one and two di court sentence Lawan to seven years while for count three dem sentence am to five years. Di sentence go run concurrently.

Di court also ordere make Lawan return di sum of $500,000 to di Federal Government.

Lawan bin chair di ad-hoc committee wey torchlight fuel subsidy matter under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Nigeria goment at di time bin set up di investigation afta angry nationwide protests bin hold for January 2012 after di goment bin try to remove fuel subsidy.

During di investigation, oga Lawan bin call for total overhaul of di oil ministry, for companies to face prosecution and make some powerful individuals wey don benefit from di swindle face prosecution too..