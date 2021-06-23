[Is Jamb result for Saturday 19 June out?] Jamb candidates concerns for PH City

29 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, UTME na exams wey di Joint Admissions Matriculation Board [JAMB] dey conduct.

Candidates get concerns about di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations [UTME].

UTME na exams wey di Joint Admissions Matriculation Board [JAMB] dey conduct.

Di UTME na compulsory examination to enta Nigerian tertiary institutions

Many for Port Harcourt want JAMB to address di conduct of di Computer Based Exams.

Some of di questions candidates for Port Harcourt dey ask include:

Any hope for [Jamb UTME] candidates wey miss dia time of exam?

Na three batches dey write di Jamb exam wey dey divided according to time:

Di exam sessions na 7am, 9am and 1pm daily.

But many candidates inside di Rivers State Capital no reach dia centres on time to write.

Dis na sake of di goment curfew wey dey di State and serious traffic jam weyfull evriwia.

Sake od dis some candidates from far away places no fit meet up di time for dia exam.

Jamb regulations say candidates wey come 40 minutes to di exam time don come late.

And dem no go get access to write am, since di portal time to open for dem don pass.

Candidates no fit link NIN Number for [Jamb UTME] registration be challenge

If you no fit register for di Jamb UTME sake of NIN anoda opportunity to write dey.

Na wetin organizers of di exams into Nigerian universities and oda highers schools tok.

Jamb say dem go arrange mop up exam for those wey dey affected.

National Identification Number [NIN] palava bin frustrate some candidates registration.

Di exam organizers say di date for di mop up examination go dey announced.

Some candidates fail to complete di process because NIN dey compulsory for 2021.

But Jamb promise say dem don make provisions to accommodate dis complaints.

Wetin Jamb dey tok about di UTME 2021 wahala?

Report any complaints to e-ticket for di JAMB Portal

Many of di administrators wey dey conduct di exams dey give assistance to help.

Candidates wey get any complaints like late coming sake of di curfew fit resolve am.

Dem gatz to go to di e-ticket section for di Jamb portal go make formal complaint.

Jamb create e-ticket portal wey each candidate fit go lodge dia individual complaints.

And dem go monitor and effectively treat di complaint.

For di portal, dem go click Ticket/support for di menu bar.

Then go click create support Ticket to lay dia complaint or click Access Existing Ticket.

Dem fit also send sms to 55019 to make same complaints.

JAMB Acting Director, Shittu Billiaminu say dem go also organize mop up examination.

Dis mop up go cover candidates wey get oda pending issues.

Dis na concerns wey dem neva resolve wey make dem no fit write di examination.

2021 Jamb result don come out?

Di compulsory examination to enta Nigerian tertiary institutions start on 19 June.

Di 'Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination' dey expected to end on 3 July, 2021.

Jamb say over 1.3 million candidates successfully register for di examination.

Candidates gatz show for dia various Computer Based Test examination centres.

Di candidates go waka wit dia parents or guardians to fit qualify to write di examination.