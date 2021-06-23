"The dot nation Nigeria": Enyinnaya Abaribe T-Shirt and Buhari 'dot in a circle'

Wia dis foto come from, Eyinnaya Abaribe

Dis "Di dot nation Nigeria" na wia e dey come from, in fact wetin start am?

You fit dey among many Nigerians wey dey ask kwesions like dis.

Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Nigerian Senator even rock one viral "The dot nation" T-Shirt.

Di Abia lawmaker popular T-Shirt add to di many opinion leaders wey dey dis mata.

So wetin start dis Nigeria trend? BBC Pidgin don find out.

President Muhammadu Buhari na im recently tok some wey fit don start dis trend

Buhari describe di ban Indigenous People Of Biafra [IPOB] as "a dot in a circle."

Di Nigerian leader tok am during one interview with Arise News TV on 10 June, 2021.

E tok as while reacting to di security palava for di south east of Nigeria.

"Ipob na dot in a circle, dem no go fit exist anywhere.

"Wit di way dem spread across evriwia, wit business evriwia and evritin, Ipob no know wetin dem dey tok about.

"And we say we go treat dem in a way dem understand. We go organise the military and police to pursue dem." Di 78 year-old tok.

Since afta dis interview interest groups don come hala for di "dot in a circle" tok.

Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe di Senator reping Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State fit don enta di mata.