Apga primaries in Anambra state: Former CBN Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo win APGA ticket

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prof. Charles Chukwuemeka Soludo

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo don emerge as di All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for di November 2021 governorship election for Anambra state.

Soludo score 740 delegate votes to win oda aspirants - Damian Okolo, Thankgod Ibeh and Okwudili Ezenwankwo for di 2021 Anambra governorship primary election.

Di former CBN oga get di governorship ticket after several attempts since 2010 wey don fail - including on di platform of im former party di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Prof. Soludo win di primary wey Victor Oye dey conduct for Awka. Di party wey get im dominance for di south-eastern Nigerian state get two different groups wey dey lead am - Victor Oye group and Jude Okeke group.

Anambra state govnor Willie Obiano and oda leaders of di party participate for di election.

"I wan thank all di pipo wey make dis possible. Dis na time to serve Anambra pipo. We go build on di success of govnor Willie Obiano," Soludo tok for im acceptance speech.

For 2014 Apga screen out Soludo and five odas from contesting di ticket wit di current govnor Chief Willie Obiano.

Seven years after Prof. Charles Soludo don get di governorship ticket to contest for di Anambra state election wey get plenty heavy weights.

Crisis for Apga

Like many oda political party for Nigeria, di All Progressives Grand Alliance (Apga) get dia own wahala.

Di Jude Okeke led National Working Committee of Apga on Wednesday announce say dem suspend di former Governor of di Central Bank Prof. Soludo from di Party for anti-party activities.

"Di party don also ratify di suspension," Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, wey be tok-tok pesin for di Okeke group of di party tok for statement.

Who be Chukwuma Soludo?

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo na di former Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria.

E bin graduate with degree of Economics from di University of Nigeria Nsukka.

E don work for di World Bank from 1993 for both long and short term work as consultant.

Professor Soludo bin start for di Obasanjo administration as di Economic Advisor to di President and di Chief Executive of di National Planning Committee.

For 2019, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint Soludo as member of im Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

For 2009, wen im bin contest for Anambra state governorship election under di Peoples Democratic Party, e later lose to Peter Obi of All Progressives Grand Alliance.