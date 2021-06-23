Whatsapp introduce new business feature - See how e go benefit you

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg don announce say dem go include shopping for dia popular WhatsApp messaging service.

For one social media post on Tuesday, Zuckerberg say users go soon dey able to view shop on WhatsApp so dem go fit chat wit businesses before dem buy something.

Im add say businesses go just need set up dia shop once to fit work across Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Di announcement form part of continued push by Facebook-owned companies,

Whatsapp bin recently update di app to include new options wey pipo go get to message business on WhatsApp, and provide transparency about how dem dey collect and use data,

Instagram also introduce one new feature, Instagram visual search wey go allow users to discover products based on pictures wey dem like.

For one post wey WhatsApp publish for dia blog earlier in June, di messaging service say dem dey introduce a number of updates wey include:

Get started on WhatsApp faster

WhatsApp say dem dey cut down di time e dey take for businesses to 'get up and running' from weeks to just five minutes.

"Whether one business wan work wit a business solution provider or get support directly from Facebook for di future, dis improvements go make am dey easier for more medium and larger businesses to get customer conversations on WhatsApp," dem tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Receive Additional Information from Businesses

As more businesses dey come on WhatsApp, di messaging app say dem dey improve how businesses fit communicate wit dia customers.

For example, businesses dey often limited to send timely notifications, wey go make am hard to follow up wit customers outside of one 24-hour window.

So now Whatsapp go support more types of messages to let pipo know wen any item dey in stock.

More ways to respond

WhatsApp dey roll out new messaging features wey go help pipo get business done faster.

New list messages present menu of up to 10 options so pipo no go need to type out response.

Reply buttons go allow pipo to quickly make a selection from up to three options wit just one quick tap wey business fit set ahead of time through dia WhatsApp Business API account.

As always, pipo go remain in control of dia chats. Pipo still need to reach out to start a conversation or request businesses contact dem via WhatsApp.