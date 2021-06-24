Ngong plane crash updates: Kenya Air Force military chopper crash for Kajiado

24 June 2021, 12:02 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

One military helicopter don crash close to Kenya capital, Nairobi.

Kenya Defence Forces say rescue operations dey go on

Di aircraft bin dey on training mission wen e crash landed for Ngong area.

Unknown number of Kenyan soldiers die inside di plane crash.

Na wetin Reuters quote military statement for dia report.

Di Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crash around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT), e add.

Those wey injure dem don airlift dem to di military hospital insiide Nairobi for treatment.

Di statement add say air accident investigators don land di scene of di crash.

Kenya Defence Forces on Thursday afternoon confirm say dem record deaths inside di morning crash.

Di Forces spokesperson Zipporah Kioko say:

"Regrettably, following di crash, we suffer fatalities.

"Di process of communicating wit di families to relay di information and KDF condolences dey underway."

"One police report for Kiserian Police Station, however, say "10 of di 23 pipo inside dey feared dead".