Michael Usifo Ataga: Super TV CEO murder suspect dey Lagos police custody

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Usifo Ataga, na Super TV Nigeria CEO until im murder

Police don parade one 21 year old female undergraduate as di prime suspect for di murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Tori bin come out say concerned friends and family report say Ataga wey dey live inside Banana Island, go missing since Sunday 13 June.

On 20 June wen di death of Ataga comot, Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin say di crime happun inside three bedroom flat for Lekki Phase 1.

"Di man [Michael Usifo Ataga happun] join her dia on Sunday. Then on Thursday di man suppose go to Abuja to meet im wife for dem to celebrate im 50th birthday.

Days after, Police confam di death of di Lagos billionaire.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday parade di student.

Im claim say "di suspect confess to stab di deceased wit kitchen knife after a struggle."

Michael Usifo Ataga biography

Michael Usifo Ataga don be Chief Executive Officer at Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

SuperTV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dey base for Abuja.

Late Ataga, wey life end at 50 years of age bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Police say investigations still dey on di suspected murder case.

Dangerous high profile murder cases like dis [Michael Usifo Ataga death] dey happun from time to time for Lagos.

For December 2019 one domestic staff connive stab MD of Maersk Nigeria, kill im wife for Lagos.