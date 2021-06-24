Ime Udoka: Boston Celtics wan appoint di Nigerian-American former basketball player as new coach

Nigerian-American former basketball player, Ime Udoka fit become Boston Celtics head coach according to reports wey dey ground.

ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski bin report on Wednesday say Boston dey finalize deal with Nets assistant coach Udoka to be di team new head coach.

Tori be say di position open during di offseason when Danny Ainge bin step down from im role as Boston GM and former head coach Brad Stevens move up into di role of head of basketball operations.

Dis na everything you need to know about how dem pick Udoka and im basketball career.

Who be Ime Udoka?

Udoka father from Akwa Ibom state for south-south Nigeria.

Im play for Nigeria National Team for di 2005 FIBA African Championship, where im help di team win bronze medal.

For di final game, Udoka score 24 points to help Nigeria defeat Algeria 88-76. Im continue to play for di team, and help Nigeria qualify out of di group stage for 2006 FIBA World Championship.

Udoka still win more accolades wit Nigerian National Team. For 2011 e win another bronze medal for di AfroBasket, afta di team defeat Ivory Coast 77-67.

Udoka coaching experience

Udoka don dey NBA as an assistant coach for nearly ten years, majority of dat time e spend am working under his former head coach for San Antonio, Gregg Popovich.

Afta seven seasons for NBA and di time wey im spend playing UCAM Murcia CB in Spain for 2012, Udoka return back to Spurs for 2012 as an assistant coach. Him bin dey part of di staff for2014 when dem beat di Heat to capture di NBA championship.

Udoka bin join di staff of di 76ers for di 2019-20 campaign na from dia im move go Nets for di start of di 2020-21 season.

Udoka playing career

Udoka waka well-well across di world during im playing career.

Di 6-foot-6 forward, play collegiately wit San Francisco and Portland State and played one season wit Club Sportivo Independiente, one Argentinian basketball team for di Liga Nacional de Basquet.

Den for 2002 dem draft am into di NBA Developmental League wia im spend one season wit North Charleston and make brief appearance wit Lakers for 2004 e play four games and averaged two points.

Di next two seasons, 2004 and 2005, e spend am for Europe, first e play for Gran Canaria in Spain and eventually e join JA Vichy for France.

Im go through di NBDL Draft again for 2005 and wia Fort Worth Flyers take am third before im reach di NBA again for 2006 wit di Knicks, where im average 2.8 points.

Im best season na for 2006-07 when im started 75 games for diTrail Blazers and averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Im play di next four campaigns for San Antonio, where im average 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for 160 games, na only three im start.