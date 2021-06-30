Obama DMW: Who be di Davido former manager wey die?

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@obamadmw Wetin we call dis foto, Obama bin don reveal say im first work as Davido road manager wen im enta Nigeria

One of di crew members of Nigerian musician Davido, Habeeb Uthman AKA Obama DMW don die.

News of im death begin circulate ontop social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

Celebs like Perruzzi, Ubi Franklin and odas enta social media to mourn im death.

Dem bin hail am say im be "real pesin".

Tiwa Savage call am say e be "Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician".

Who be Obama DMW?

Obama DMW, wey im real name na Habeeb Uthman na enteratiner unda Davido Music Worldwide family.

Dem born Habeeb for Lagos and im get im Bachelor's for Lagos State University before im port go Canada.

For DMW, e bin follow work as Davido road manager before im form im own record label inside DMW wey im call Obama Music Worldwide.

For December, 2020 im introduce di first act from di label, wey im call Ayanfe, wey release im first bodi of work, "All That Matters" for May dis year.