Ejura protest: Ghana police talk when officers fit use lethal force on protesters under de law

Police for Ghana go fit use lethal force to control protesters on our law books according to Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

He make dis revelation after he appear before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee after tensions as security officials kill two protesters for Ejura.

So what be de situation where Ghana Police fit use lethal force?

When protesters be armed

Appearing before de Committee on Wednesday, he talk say police officials go fit use lethal force when protesters be armed.

"If you dey deal with unarmed protesters, you no go-go for live ammo. But when you see somebody who dey hold weapon for de crowd inside which dem go fit take kill or injure police officer, our laws dey allow us to use lethal force to eliminate threat to officers on duty," James Oppong-Boanuh reveal.

When Police life dey under threat

He also explain say when Police feel say dema life dey under threat, dem go fit use lethal force to protect dema body.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh explain say during violent protests, though police for call for calm with the use of a megaphone to control de crowd.

But when de protests turn violent wey dey pose threat to even de police, then police go fit use tear gas, spray guns and blank armour to eliminate den de-escalate de threats.

Concerns about de use of lethal force by police emerge after security officers kill two protesters for Ejura.

Background

De death of two protesters for Ejura inside Ashanti Region after some youth clash plus police and military dey bore Ghanaians.

Death of 40 year old Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Kaaka outrage de youth who hit de streets to protest for justice.

Dem storm de community police station to question security officials on how dema investigations dey go.

In de course of dema protest, de police and military team cross de youth for town to control de protest.

Videos which start dey go viral show as security officials dey fire weapons which eventually kill two protesters.