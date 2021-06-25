2021 Jamb UTME results portal: Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board result summary

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB] don release di 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination [UTME] results.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announce di release for statement issued on Friday.

E say "Extremely comparatively few results dey withheld for further investigation.

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, "Today Jamb question and answer":[How many days does jamb result come out]

Meanwhile, dis na di steps on how candidates fit check dia result and print original result slip.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/JAMB

How to check 2021 UTME JAMB result online

Go di JAMB result checking portal for https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/eFacility_/CheckUTMEResults.

Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address for di required column.

Click on 'Check My Results'.

Di portal go load your result if e don ready.

How to check JAMB result via SMS

Candidates go send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 wit di same number you use register for JAMB.

If one candidate use phone number wey dem no use register, message go come say im no use di number register for di exam.

Candidate wit result go receive message: "Dear Mr/Miss X, your result na as follows… (and dem go provide di details).

If Jamb don withhold your result, e go still send message to tell di candidate "Result Withheld"

If you also need print out your result slip, dis na di easy steps to follow, although according to wetin dey JAMB website, candidates go need pay a sum of N1000 to print dia results.

How to Print Original JAMB Result Slip

Login to your JAMB profile through https://www.jamb.gov.ng/EfacilityLogin

Under di list of post Registration e-Facilites (for di left side of di page), click on di "Print Result Slip"

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb

You go click on "continue wit payment" to make payment through di Remita platform.

After your payment don dey successful, you fit proceed to print your result slip by 'selecting your exam year' and entering your 'JAMB Registration Number' for di required columns

Candidates go need di original result slip to tender during admission screening for any tertiary institution of dia choice.

Report any complaints to e-ticket for di JAMB Portal

Many of di administrators wey dey conduct di exams dey give assistance to help.

Candidates wey get any complaints like late coming sake of di curfew fit resolve am.

Dem gatz to go to di e-ticket section for di Jamb portal go make formal complaint.

Jamb create e-ticket portal wey each candidate fit go lodge dia individual complaints.

And dem go monitor and effectively treat di complaint.

For di portal, dem go click Ticket/support for di menu bar.

Then go click create support Ticket to lay dia complaint or click Access Existing Ticket.

Dem fit also send sms to 55019 to make same complaints.

JAMB Acting Director, Shittu Billiaminu say dem go also organize mop up examination.

Dis mop up go cover candidates wey get oda pending issues.