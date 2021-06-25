Derek Chauvin sentence: George Floyd daughter Gianna, Chauvin mother speak during sentencing of former police officer for murder

25 June 2021, 19:51 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Pool Wetin we call dis foto, Chauvin for court

Court don siddon to sentence Derek Chauvin, di former police officer wey dem convict and find guilty for di murder of George Floyd during one arrest for Minneapolis.

Di death of Floyd add fuel to di fire of di global campaign on 'Black Lives Matter'.

Di judge wey dey in charge of di six-week trial go determine di prison term for di police veteran today.

For court, Chauvin speak for di first time as e extend im condolence to di Floyd family.

"Due to some additional legal matters wey dey at hand, I no dey able to give full formal statement at dis time," Derek Chauvin tok, as e speak to di court for di first time.

"Very briefly though, I wan give my condolences to di Floyd family.

"There go be some oda information for future wey go be of interest - and I hope tins go give you some peace of mind - thank you," e tok.

Chauvin fit face up to 40 years for jail.

Since dem find am guilty on 20 April on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, dem bin keep Chauvin for solitary confinement for one state prison for Oak Park Heights for im safety.

Until im conviction, dem bin allow am to remain at home on bail, including during im trial.

Wia dis foto come from, Pool Wetin we call dis foto, Gianna Floyd speak through video for court

Gianna Floyd, odas speak

So far today, we don hear from four member of Floyd large family, wey don describe to di judge di impact of Chauvin crimes.

Floyd seven-year-old daughter, Gianna, na di first of four people to give victim impact statements.

"I ask about am all the time," Gianna tok.

Wen dem ask her if she wish say her dad still dey here, she respond: "Yeah, but he is."

She say she wan play with am wen dem meet again someday and say e bin dey help her to brush her teeth.

"I miss you and I love him," she tok.

Im nephew Brandon say e go dey "forever traumatised" by wetin happen.

Im brother Terrence ask Chauvin why e murder im brother, and "wetin be dey go through your head?" as e kneel on im

Philonise, another one of Floyd brothers - like di two oda men wey speake - call for di maximum sentence for Chauvin

As each family member speak, Chauvin sit silently for di courtroom in a grey suit, tie, and blue hospital mask.

Wia dis foto come from, Pool Wetin we call dis foto, Chauvin mama for court

Chauvin mama: 'I always believe in your innocence'

Carolyn Pawlenty, Derek Chauvin mother speak for di first time during di sentencing.

"I dey here to speak on behalf of my entire family," she tok.

On 25 May 2020, not only Chauvin life change forever "but my own too," she continue.

"My son na good man, "she tok, as she deny say her son na racist.

She say even on im days off, e go call in to work to see if dem need help for di station.

"Even though I bin never speak publicly. I bin dey support am 100% and always will," Pawlenty tok.

She say e dey relive im crime every day.

"I don see how di mata don affect am," she tell di judge, as she plead for a lenient sentence.

"I don always believe in your innocence and I no go ever shift from dat," she tok, as she address her son directly.

Who be Derek Chauvin?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP VIA GETTY Wetin we call dis foto, Camera catch ex-police officer Derek Chauvin as im kneel down on top George Floyd neck last year

Derek Chauvin, na former police officer wey dem film when im kneel down on top George Floyd neck before im die on 25, May, 2020.

Chauvin go be di first of di four officers wey involve for di incident to stand trial. Jury selection bin start on 9 March.

Im face di most serious charge of di four oda officers, including second-degree murder. Chauvin bin don plead not guilty to di charges.

Dem charge di odas wit aiding and abetting Chauvin alleged crimes.

How dem convict Chauvin?

Chauvin arrest come after one viral video show am dey kneel on George Floyd neck for over nine minutes - while Floyd struggle to breathe - di action lead to di sack of di officer wey bin don spend 19-years for police.

Di 12-member jury take less dan one day to reach dia verdict, wey dem read on 20 April and follow a highly-charged trial wey keep di entire kontri for edge.

To some, di verdict come as a surprise, since dem dey rarely prosecute US police for deaths wey happen on dia watch.

For odas, di rare conviction for US of police officer for di killing of a black man prove say dem don serve justice - at least for dis one case.

Activists don celebrate di verdict as progress for racial justice wey dem don dey hope for since.

Wetin happen to George Floyd?

Dem arrest di 46-year-old on suspicion say im use counterfeit $20 bill.

Dem handcuff am, but wen officers try to put am into di squad car im resist and di struggle wey start end wit Floyd face down on di street.

Chauvin, 44, kneel on top Floyd back and neck for more dan nine minutes, according to prosecutors. Three oda officers assist Chauvin.

Floyd say im no fit breathe more dan 20 times. Di video show how im limp as police carry am comot.