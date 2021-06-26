2021 VGMA awards winners: See list of nominees and winners of 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Di 2021 edition of di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards dey happun dis weekend for di kontri capital, Accra.
Dis na di 22nd edition of di two day music award ceremony.
So far, dem don name 13 winners of di 2021 VGMA award from wetin di organisers post on dia social media page as dem dey livestream di event.
BBC Pidgin go dey give una update as e dey happun.
See full list of Nominees and Winners of di 2021 VGMA Awards.
Sound Engineer of the Year
Richie Mensah - WINNER
Music For Good
Yaa Yaa - WINNER
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo - WINNER
Producer of the Year
Richie Mensah - WINNER
Best Video of the Year
'Baddest Boss' - MzVee - WINNER
'Why' - Adina
'Fancy' - Amaarae
'Adom' - Diana Hamilton
'Cold' - Joey B
'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene
'On the Street' - Kweku Smoke
'Let Me Know' - Mr Drew
'Kpa' - Okyeame Kwame
'Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx' - Pappy Kojo ft. Busiswa Gqulu
Instrumentalist of the Year
Nana Yaw Sarfo Prince - WINNER
Joshua Moszi
Sennah Emmanuel
Bludo Enoch
Owuraku Kissi
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata - 'Behind The Scenes' - WINNER
Diana Hamilton - 'Adom'
Adina - 'Hyedin'
Joe Mettle - 'Yesu Mo'
Abiana - 'Adun Lei'
Epixode - 'Too Much'
Record of the Year
'Daddy's Little Girl' - Adina - WINNER
'Be Your Own Beautiful' - Adomaa
'Fancy' - Amaarae
'Die 4 U' - Cina Soul
'Too Much' - Epixode
'Diplomatic Teef' - Trigmatic
'Commot' - Worlasi
'Mmusuo' - YaaYaa
Male Vocalist of the Year
MOG Music - 'Oguamma' - WINNER
KiDi - 'One Man' ft. Adina
Joe Mettle - 'Yesu Mo'
Akwaboah - 'Posti Me'
Kyei Mensah - 'Take It All'
Kingsley Amporful - 'God'
Female Vocalist of the Year
Abiana - Adun Lei - WINNER
Adina - Hear Me
Yaa Yaa - Mmusuo
Cina Soul - Die 4 U
Efe Grace - Lord have your way
Enuonyam - Fill me
Best Group of the Year
Keche - WINNER
Bethel Revival Choir
DopeNation
Dead Peepol
Unsung Act
Nanky - WINNER
Oseikrom Sikani
Malcolm Nuna
Kwame Yogot
Kobby Tuesday
Naana Blu
Adelaide The Seer
Queendalyn Yurglee
African Artist of the Year
Master KG - WINNER
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Eno Barony
Joey B
Keche
Kofi Jamar
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
Sarkodie
Yaw TOG
Gospel Song of the Year
'Blessed' - Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
'Favour Everywhere' - Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom' - Diana Hamilton
'Jesus Over Do' - Empress Gifty
'Yesu Mo' - Joe Mettle
'Jesus' - MOG Music
'Jejeli' - KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay
'Who Say God No Dey' - Kofi Karikari
Highlife Song of the Year
'Posti Me' - Akwaboah
'Playboy' - Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
'Enjoyment' - KiDi
'Behind The Scenes' - Kofi Kinaata
'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene
'Asabone' - Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung
'Later' - Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
'Party' - Sista Afia ft. Fameye
Hiplife Song of the Year
'Thank God' - DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
'Enough Is Enough' - Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
'Long Life' - Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
'Dw3 Remix' - Krymi ft. Drew ft. All-Stars
'Pilolo' - Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy
'Happy Day' - Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
'Ghetto Boy' - Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal
Hip Hop Song of the Year
'Ataa Adwoa' - Bosom PYung
'Otan Hunu' - Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent. Akobam - Joey B ft. Medikal & Kofi Mole
'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee
'Money' - Kweku Flick Live from 233 - Kwesi Arthur
'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle
'Sore' - Yaw Tog ft. O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
'Force Dem To Play Nonsense' - Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
'Why' - Adina
'Sheriff' - MzVee
'Forever' - Samini
'Lonely' - Jah Lead
'Killy Killy Rmx' - Larruso ft. Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur
'Make Up' - Kaphun ft. Stonebwoy
'Gye Diee' - Ras Kuuku ft. MOG Music
'Mi Dey Up Rmx' - Kofi Jamar ft. Stonebwoy
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
'Take Care of You' - Adina ft. Stonebwoy
'Inna Song' - Darkovibes ft. King Promise
'Forever' - Gyakie
'Momo' - KelvynBoy ft. Mugeez & Darkovibes
'Say Cheese' - KiDi
'Sisa' - King Promise
'Turn On the Lights' - Kwesi Arthur
'Let Me Know' - Mr Drew
'Maria' - Camidoh
'Emergency' - Wendy Shay
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Adina
Darkovibes
Camidoh
KelvynBoy
KiDi
King Promise
Mr. Drew
Wendy Shay
Gospel Artist of the Year
Akesse Brempong
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Empress Gifty
MOG Music
Efe Grace
Eric Jeshrun
Highlife Artist of the Year
Akwaboah
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Sista Afia
Dada Hafco
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
Epixode
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Kaphun
Larruso
Best Collaboration of the Year
'Take Care of You' - Adina ft. Stonebwoy
'Inna Song' - Darkovibes ft. King Promise
'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
'One Man' - KiDi ft. Adina
'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle.
'Happy Day' - Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
'Sore' - Yaw TOG ft. O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Best Rap Performance
'Best Rapper' - Amerado
'God Is A Woman' - Eno Barony
'Cold' - Joey B
'Stop It' - Medikal
'Brown Paper Bag' - Sarkodie ft. M.anifest
Flawless - Strongman
International Collaboration of the Year
'Favor Everywhere' - Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
'The One' - Efya ft Tiwa Savage
'Something Nice' - Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking
'Show Body' - Kuami Eugene ft. Falz
'Baajo' - Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy
'CEO Flow' - Sarkodie ft. E-40
'Paper' - Sista Afia ft Victor AD
'Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx' - Pappy Kojo ft. Busiswa Gqulu
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
'Ataa Adwoa' - Bosom PYung
'Adom' - Diana Hamilton
'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
'Enjoyment' - KiDi
'Sisa' - King Promise
'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar
'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene
'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal
'Happy Day' - Sarkodie
'Sore' - Yaw Tog
'Say Cheese' - KiDi
'Inna Song' - Darkovibes
Album of the Year
Araba - Adina
Kpanlogo - Darkovibes
Son of Africa - Kuami Eugene
The Truth - Medikal
Inveencible - MzVee
10 AM - Strongman
Blackstar - KelvynBoy
Lava Feels - Joey B
EP of the Year
Blue - KiDi
Seed - Gyakie
Different - GuiltyBeatz
Mood Swings - Edem
This Is Not The Tape, Sorry For The Wait II - Kwesi Arthur
The Truth - Kofi Jamar
Best New Artiste of the Year
Amerado
Bosom PYung
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr Drew
Yaw TOG
Camidoh
Artiste of the Year
Adina
KiDi
Diana Hamilton
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie