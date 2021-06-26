2021 VGMA awards winners: See list of nominees and winners of 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Vodafone Ghana Music Award

Di 2021 edition of di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards dey happun dis weekend for di kontri capital, Accra.

Dis na di 22nd edition of di two day music award ceremony.

So far, dem don name 13 winners of di 2021 VGMA award from wetin di organisers post on dia social media page as dem dey livestream di event.

BBC Pidgin go dey give una update as e dey happun.

See full list of Nominees and Winners of di 2021 VGMA Awards.

Sound Engineer of the Year

Richie Mensah - WINNER

Music For Good

Yaa Yaa - WINNER

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo - WINNER

Producer of the Year

Richie Mensah - WINNER

Best Video of the Year

'Baddest Boss' - MzVee - WINNER

'Why' - Adina

'Fancy' - Amaarae

'Adom' - Diana Hamilton

'Cold' - Joey B

'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene

'On the Street' - Kweku Smoke

'Let Me Know' - Mr Drew

'Kpa' - Okyeame Kwame

'Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx' - Pappy Kojo ft. Busiswa Gqulu

Instrumentalist of the Year

Nana Yaw Sarfo Prince - WINNER

Joshua Moszi

Sennah Emmanuel

Bludo Enoch

Owuraku Kissi

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata - 'Behind The Scenes' - WINNER

Diana Hamilton - 'Adom'

Adina - 'Hyedin'

Joe Mettle - 'Yesu Mo'

Abiana - 'Adun Lei'

Epixode - 'Too Much'

Record of the Year

'Daddy's Little Girl' - Adina - WINNER

'Be Your Own Beautiful' - Adomaa

'Fancy' - Amaarae

'Die 4 U' - Cina Soul

'Too Much' - Epixode

'Diplomatic Teef' - Trigmatic

'Commot' - Worlasi

'Mmusuo' - YaaYaa

Male Vocalist of the Year

MOG Music - 'Oguamma' - WINNER

KiDi - 'One Man' ft. Adina

Joe Mettle - 'Yesu Mo'

Akwaboah - 'Posti Me'

Kyei Mensah - 'Take It All'

Kingsley Amporful - 'God'

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana - Adun Lei - WINNER

Adina - Hear Me

Yaa Yaa - Mmusuo

Cina Soul - Die 4 U

Efe Grace - Lord have your way

Enuonyam - Fill me

Best Group of the Year

Keche - WINNER

Bethel Revival Choir

DopeNation

Dead Peepol

Unsung Act

Nanky - WINNER

Oseikrom Sikani

Malcolm Nuna

Kwame Yogot

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Adelaide The Seer

Queendalyn Yurglee

African Artist of the Year

Master KG - WINNER

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Eno Barony

Joey B

Keche

Kofi Jamar

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

Yaw TOG

Gospel Song of the Year

'Blessed' - Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

'Favour Everywhere' - Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

Adom' - Diana Hamilton

'Jesus Over Do' - Empress Gifty

'Yesu Mo' - Joe Mettle

'Jesus' - MOG Music

'Jejeli' - KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay

'Who Say God No Dey' - Kofi Karikari

Highlife Song of the Year

'Posti Me' - Akwaboah

'Playboy' - Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah

'Enjoyment' - KiDi

'Behind The Scenes' - Kofi Kinaata

'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene

'Asabone' - Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung

'Later' - Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

'Party' - Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

'Thank God' - DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

'Enough Is Enough' - Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay

'Long Life' - Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

'Dw3 Remix' - Krymi ft. Drew ft. All-Stars

'Pilolo' - Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy

'Happy Day' - Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

'Ghetto Boy' - Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Hip Hop Song of the Year

'Ataa Adwoa' - Bosom PYung

'Otan Hunu' - Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent. Akobam - Joey B ft. Medikal & Kofi Mole

'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

'Money' - Kweku Flick Live from 233 - Kwesi Arthur

'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle

'Sore' - Yaw Tog ft. O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

'Force Dem To Play Nonsense' - Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

'Why' - Adina

'Sheriff' - MzVee

'Forever' - Samini

'Lonely' - Jah Lead

'Killy Killy Rmx' - Larruso ft. Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur

'Make Up' - Kaphun ft. Stonebwoy

'Gye Diee' - Ras Kuuku ft. MOG Music

'Mi Dey Up Rmx' - Kofi Jamar ft. Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

'Take Care of You' - Adina ft. Stonebwoy

'Inna Song' - Darkovibes ft. King Promise

'Forever' - Gyakie

'Momo' - KelvynBoy ft. Mugeez & Darkovibes

'Say Cheese' - KiDi

'Sisa' - King Promise

'Turn On the Lights' - Kwesi Arthur

'Let Me Know' - Mr Drew

'Maria' - Camidoh

'Emergency' - Wendy Shay

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year

Adina

Darkovibes

Camidoh

KelvynBoy

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Wendy Shay

Gospel Artist of the Year

Akesse Brempong

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty

MOG Music

Efe Grace

Eric Jeshrun

Highlife Artist of the Year

Akwaboah

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

Sista Afia

Dada Hafco

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

Epixode

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Kaphun

Larruso

Best Collaboration of the Year

'Take Care of You' - Adina ft. Stonebwoy

'Inna Song' - Darkovibes ft. King Promise

'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

'One Man' - KiDi ft. Adina

'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle.

'Happy Day' - Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

'Sore' - Yaw TOG ft. O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Best Rap Performance

'Best Rapper' - Amerado

'God Is A Woman' - Eno Barony

'Cold' - Joey B

'Stop It' - Medikal

'Brown Paper Bag' - Sarkodie ft. M.anifest

Flawless - Strongman

International Collaboration of the Year

'Favor Everywhere' - Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

'The One' - Efya ft Tiwa Savage

'Something Nice' - Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking

'Show Body' - Kuami Eugene ft. Falz

'Baajo' - Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy

'CEO Flow' - Sarkodie ft. E-40

'Paper' - Sista Afia ft Victor AD

'Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx' - Pappy Kojo ft. Busiswa Gqulu

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

'Ataa Adwoa' - Bosom PYung

'Adom' - Diana Hamilton

'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

'Enjoyment' - KiDi

'Sisa' - King Promise

'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar

'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene

'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal

'Happy Day' - Sarkodie

'Sore' - Yaw Tog

'Say Cheese' - KiDi

'Inna Song' - Darkovibes

Album of the Year

Araba - Adina

Kpanlogo - Darkovibes

Son of Africa - Kuami Eugene

The Truth - Medikal

Inveencible - MzVee

10 AM - Strongman

Blackstar - KelvynBoy

Lava Feels - Joey B

EP of the Year

Blue - KiDi

Seed - Gyakie

Different - GuiltyBeatz

Mood Swings - Edem

This Is Not The Tape, Sorry For The Wait II - Kwesi Arthur

The Truth - Kofi Jamar

Best New Artiste of the Year

Amerado

Bosom PYung

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr Drew

Yaw TOG

Camidoh

Artiste of the Year

Adina

KiDi

Diana Hamilton

Kuami Eugene

Medikal