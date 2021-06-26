Michael Jackson news: Fans, family honour King of Pop memory 12 years afta death

26 June 2021, 08:30 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

On Friday June 25, plenti fans and some family members of late pop star, Michael Jackson don paid tribute to am 12 years afta e die.

Reports come out say some fans even visit di outside of Michael Jackson boyhood home wey dey for Gary, Indiana. Some of dem leave notes, flowers and memorabilia.

Some oda fans use social media to remember di King of pop wey die for Los Angeles for di age of 50 on June 25, 2009.

Michael Jackson sister, Janet post photo of her and e late brother on her instagram page.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

La Toya Jackson wey also be sister to di late pop icon, share photo of hersef wen she attend di burial of Michael Jackson and write say;

"One of di saddest days of my life! I no go ever forget. You dey loved, you be di light, you be di greatest, you go always be with us!"

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Tito Jackson wey be elder brother to Michael Jackson and also member of di Jackson 5 write say di late pop singer 'go always dey for dia heart' and share photo am on e instagram page.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Fans of Michael Jackson no dey left out for di remembrance of late pop singer as dem use different harshtags like #MichaelJackson, #12yearswithoutmichaeljackson and odas to honour am.

For one post from late Michael Jackson Facebook Page to honour am, plenti fans comment under to express how dem feel and di post don get about 2.3k comments and 12k shares.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

One fan, Asia Promińska write say; "Thank you for everything you give us. Your beautiful soul, heart, music and dance. Love and miss you always. RIP."

Anoda fan, Amy Brogden write say;