VGMA 2021 winners: Artiste of the year Diana Hamilton wey win four awards na gospel musician - See what to know about her

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Diana Hamilton

Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton don become di second gospel artiste to gbab di topmost award for di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

She win di artiste of di year for di just concluded 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Award wey happun for di kontri capital, Accra on Sunday.

Diana bin get nomination for six categories of di VGMAs wey include:

Best Gospel Song of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Best Music Video of the Year

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Artiste of the Year

Her song 'Adom' bin fall for di first three categories and ,'Herself' get nomination for di last three.

Di Ghana gospel star comot di 2021 VGMA arena wit four of di awards plus di biggest wey be di 2021 Artiste of the Year plaque.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Diana Hamilton

What to know about Diana Hamilton

Diana, wey be third out of eight children for her family hail from Kumasi region of Ghana.

At an early age of 13, Diana don dey do back up vocalist for Francis Agyei wey be popular Ghana gospel artiste.

She release her debut album for 2007 titled, "Ɔsoro bɛkasa" and dis album bin enjoy good airplay wey later bring her to limelight.

With her powerful and sensitive voice, she become one of Africa gospel most talked-about talents. She don minister for different churches across di world.

Her debut album, 'Osoro be kasa' bin get nomination for Best Female Vocal Performance and Gospel Song of di year for Ghana Music awards 2008.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Diana Hamilton

For 2011, she also win di Best Artiste Europe for di Africa Gospel Awards 2011.

She release her second album "Ensi wo yie", for 2010, wey also make her gain more popularity for di Ghanaian Gospel Music Industry.

Diana be headline artistes for di 2019 popular annual Harvest Praise wey happun for Accra.

She win di 2021 Most Streamed Female Act of di Year Award for di 3Music Women's Brunch.

For March 2021, she bin dey among di Top 30 Most Influential Women for Music according to di 3Music Awards Women's Brunch.

Diana release her single 'Adom'- one of di nominated VGMA songs- for 2021 and she bin tok say na her sister wey don suffer many miscarriages inspire her to write di song.

Adom na one of di biggest hit songs for Ghana for 2021.

Diana Antwi Hamilton na Ghanaian gospel musician wey don grab several awards to her name.