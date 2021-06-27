BET Awards 2021: Burna boy, Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz dey nomination list - See how to watch
Two Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy and Wizkid, dey among di nominees for Best International Act category for di Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards 2021 wey go shelle on Sunday.
Di show wey go happun for Microsoft Theatre inside Downtown Los Angeles, go be di first major live, in-person awards show since di pandemic begin worry.
Dem go film am live with physical audience members and American actress, Taraji P. Henson na im go host di event.
Many artistes like Migos, DJ Khaled, Jasmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tyler the Creator and Kirk Franklin. H.E.R. and DaBaby dey among odas wey go perform.
Swizz Beatz go do tribute to DMX, wey die for April for di age of 50.
BET Awards na American award show wey di Black Entertainment Television network establish for 2001 to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and oda fields of entertainment.
2021 BET Award Date, Time and wia to watch
Di BET 2021 Awards go start on Sunday, June 27 around 8PM EDT/ 7PM CT sharp with pre-show wey go kick off around 7PM EDT/4PM CT.
Pipo fit watch live stream of di awards for dia house through dia cable subscription or dem fit also enta Youtube to watch am live.
Who be di Nominees dis year?
Dis year year most-nominated honorees na; Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (wey dey up for almost every major category she fit be) and DaBaby. Both of dem get seven nominations each.
Odas wey follow dem for back closely na Cardi B and Drake, wey get five nominations.
Also, two Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Wizkid dey among di nominees for Best International Act category.
Burna Boy win di Best International Act category for di 2019 and 2020 BET Awards. While Wizkid win am for 2012, wen di category get two divisions for Africa and UK.
For 2020, Wizkid also win di BET HER Award for 'Brown Skin Girl.'
Dis na how di nominees list be dis year;
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- After Hours - The Weeknd
- Blame it on Baby - DaBaby
- Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
- Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
- King's Disease - Nas
- Ungodly Hour - Chloe x Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
- "WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
- "Popstar" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake
- "Whats Poppin (Remix)" - Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
- "Cry Baby" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby
- "For the Night" - Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- Summer Walker
- SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
- 6LACK
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- Giveon
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP
- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Chloe x Halle
- Chris Brown & Young Thug
- City Girls
- Migos
- Silk Sonic
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doja Cat
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Latto
- Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- "In Jesus Name" - Bebe Winans
- "Never Lost" - Cece Winans
- "Hold Us Together" - H.E.R.
- "Strong God" - Kirk Franklin
- "Thank You for It All" - Marvin Sapp
- "Touch From You" - Tamela Mann
BET HER AWARD
- "So Done" - Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid
- "Baby Mama" - Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper
- "Anti Queen" - Bri Steves
- "Baby Girl" - Chloe x Halle
- "Rooted" - Ciara feat. Ester Dean
- "Good Days" - SZA
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Emicida (Brazil)
- Headie One (UK)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
- Young T & Bugsey (UK)
- Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
- "WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- "Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
- "Popstar" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk
- "The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby
- "Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
- "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "Up" - Cardi B
- "WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Do It" - Chloe x Halle
- "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk
- "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Benny Boom
- Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
BEST MOVIE
- Coming 2 America
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- One Night in Miami…
- Soul
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Issa Rae
- Jurnee Smollett
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
- Aldis Hodge
- Chadwick Boseman
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Eddie Murphy
- Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- Alex R. Hibbert
- Ethan Hutchison
- Lonnie Chavis
- Marsai Martin
- Michael Epps
- Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- A'ja Wilson
- Candace Parker
- Claressa Shields
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Russell Westbrook
- Russell Wilson
- Stephen Curry
About dis year BET Award
Connie Orlando, BET Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy tok for one statement say dem dey look forward to celebrate black women during dis year show.
"Di BET Awards na di ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we dey look forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during dis year show
"Recognizing dem for everything wey dem don accomplish and applaud dem for what to come."