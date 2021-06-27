BET Awards 2021: Burna boy, Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz dey nomination list - See how to watch

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Odas

Two Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy and Wizkid, dey among di nominees for Best International Act category for di Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards 2021 wey go shelle on Sunday.

Di show wey go happun for Microsoft Theatre inside Downtown Los Angeles, go be di first major live, in-person awards show since di pandemic begin worry.

Dem go film am live with physical audience members and American actress, Taraji P. Henson na im go host di event.

Many artistes like Migos, DJ Khaled, Jasmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tyler the Creator and Kirk Franklin. H.E.R. and DaBaby dey among odas wey go perform.

Swizz Beatz go do tribute to DMX, wey die for April for di age of 50.

BET Awards na American award show wey di Black Entertainment Television network establish for 2001 to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and oda fields of entertainment.

Di BET 2021 Awards go start on Sunday, June 27 around 8PM EDT/ 7PM CT sharp with pre-show wey go kick off around 7PM EDT/4PM CT.

Pipo fit watch live stream of di awards for dia house through dia cable subscription or dem fit also enta Youtube to watch am live.

Who be di Nominees dis year?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis year year most-nominated honorees na; Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (wey dey up for almost every major category she fit be) and DaBaby. Both of dem get seven nominations each.

Odas wey follow dem for back closely na Cardi B and Drake, wey get five nominations.

Also, two Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Wizkid dey among di nominees for Best International Act category.

Burna Boy win di Best International Act category for di 2019 and 2020 BET Awards. While Wizkid win am for 2012, wen di category get two divisions for Africa and UK.

For 2020, Wizkid also win di BET HER Award for 'Brown Skin Girl.'

Dis na how di nominees list be dis year;

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours - The Weeknd

Blame it on Baby - DaBaby

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

King's Disease - Nas

Ungodly Hour - Chloe x Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake

"Whats Poppin (Remix)" - Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

"Cry Baby" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby

"For the Night" - Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe x Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"In Jesus Name" - Bebe Winans

"Never Lost" - Cece Winans

"Hold Us Together" - H.E.R.

"Strong God" - Kirk Franklin

"Thank You for It All" - Marvin Sapp

"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann

BET HER AWARD

"So Done" - Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid

"Baby Mama" - Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper

"Anti Queen" - Bri Steves

"Baby Girl" - Chloe x Halle

"Rooted" - Ciara feat. Ester Dean

"Good Days" - SZA

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake

"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Up" - Cardi B

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk

"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami…

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

About dis year BET Award

Connie Orlando, BET Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy tok for one statement say dem dey look forward to celebrate black women during dis year show.

"Di BET Awards na di ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we dey look forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during dis year show