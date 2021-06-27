Zamfara state govnor: 'Bello Matawalle defection to All Progressives Congress' na true?

Zamfara State govnor don allegedly dump PDP for President Muhammadu Buhari APC?

Bashir Ahmad, we be assistant to Buhari give hint to ansa dis kwesion for Facebook post.

"So Zamfara is back home, Welcome Matawalle."

Dat na wetin Ahmad post for im verified Facebook page on Sunday, 27 June, 2021.

But di govnor in kwesion [Bello Matawalle] never tok on top dis defection to All Progressives Congress.

Gov Matawalle recently sack all im commissioners, Chief of State and SSG.

Di Zamfara Govnor also fire all Boad Chairmen and dissolve cabinet on 1 June.

Na dat time tori begin fly upandan say Gov Matawalle want fomot from PDP.

PDP - Peoples Democratic Party na Nigeria main opposition party.

Na PDP flag Bello Matawalle contest di 2019 governorship elections and lost.

But Govnor Matawalle find im way to Government House, Gusau by Supreme Court.

Nigeria highest court rule against APC dat time for pre-election nomination issues.

One APC source dey claim say di Zamfara State Chief Executive give di hint of dis move.

Na wen di Presidential Visitation Panel to Federal University Gusau visit im office na im di defection journey start, di source claim.

Hours before di panel visit na im Govnor Bello Matawalle sack im State Executive Council

Since then di govnor wey be PDP member or im handlers never tok anytin to clear di air.

Just recently two PDP govnors, Ben Ayade of Cross River and David Umahi of Ebonyi cross carpet from PDP join APC.

Bashir Ahmad coded "So Zamfara is back home, Welcome Matawalle" na anytin to go by?

Oh well na similar code message Ahmad bin post for im Twitter page wen David Umahi dump PDP.

Tori wey still never dey confirmed be say Matawalle go join APC wit im entire followers.