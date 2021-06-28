Ghana 2021 Population and Housing Census updates: Nigerians with disability become part of Ghana population census

Ghana don begin dia first fully digital Population Census to make sure government plan properly for im pipo.

Issah Ibrahim, be one of de foreigners wey go add up to de total number of people for Ghana by de end of de 2020 Population and Housing Census.

He dey live rough on de streets dey slide himself through traffic intersections dey beg for money.

15 cripples living rough for Accra

De young man who be cripple from de waist down say he come Ghana to make money sake of he den en friends dey hope say de country go treat dem better.

He come Ghana alone from Kano inside Nigeria just last week by road alone, despite en disability to Ghana.

Based on de time he enter de country, census officials go count am as part of de total number of people who inside Ghana.

"I comot Nigeria come join 15 cripple friends for Ghana with hope say dem go treat us better" Issah reveal.

"We be about 15 of us, all of us be cripples. We come from Nigeria into Ghana for better life. We move to Ghana with hopes say dem go treat me better than Nigeria

Issah dey Ghana alone while en wife and child dey inside Kano for northern Nigeria.

All 15 friends dey share one room inside one of de slums for Accra.

Issah dey hope say after de census, Ghanaian officials go fit design program which go offer cripples like am financial support to start small business.

Census be good thing

Mojaheed Ashiru, petty trader who be both Ghanaian and Nigerian believe say dis be very important.

He dey sell things like earbud, air refresher, handkerchief den stuff inside traffic intersections for Accra.

According to Mojaheed Ashiru, every day dem dey give birth to people and some too dey die, so dis counting go help Ghana plan better.

"Govment no fit know how much dem go provide de citizens for economic management, so de census be important" he talk BBC Pidgin.

Ashiru however lament about de cost of living come make expensive for Ghana, "same products I buy to sell for Ghc5 go fit increase to Gh5.50 de next day."

If authorities fit manage de economy well, we go fit manage ourselves well.

Ghana Census dey target everyone including homeless

Ghana start de third population and housing census today after 11 years since de previous census wey happen in 2010.

Dem wan count everybody including de homeless den those who dey live rough in de country.

Officials say anyone wey sleep inside Ghana on Sunday June 27, 2021 census night for be part of those dem go count, dis dey include de homeless.

Hundreds of field officials last night enter lorry terminals, under bridges den streets of Accra to count people who dey live wild.

According to officials, e be important say everyone go take note of de Census Night which de Sunday night and where dem spend de night to answer de questions accurately.

Dis information dey help authorities plan well give de country by formulating policies, identify key social and economic issues which go guide de development agenda.

Dem go gather information like gender, education level, employment information den tins on people who dey live inside de country.]

Challenge census officials dey face

Despite de national exercise, officials dey face challenges for some areas where people no want make dem count dem.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim on Sunday, talk say:

"People for specific areas like Talensi, Bongo, Bolgatanga districts den some districts for Greater Accra region, specifically, Ledzokuku den Krowor districts no dey wan take part in de exercise.