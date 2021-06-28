South Africa Level 4 lockdown rules: Malema EFF response to President Ramaphosa coronavirus announcement

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CYRIL RAMAPHOSA/TWITTER

Reactions don follow di adjusted level four restriction South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa announcement to tackle di spread of di third wave of Covid- 19 infection for di kontri.

One group, di Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) don ask South Africans to reject di new coronavirus restrictions rules as e no be guarantee say 4th and 5th wave of di pandemic no go dey.

Di EFF for inside statement say until clear vaccination plan dey for di whole kontri, make pipo no comply to dis new rules because from experience, dem notice say lockdowns and restrictions no be measure to contain coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday bin announce say di kontri go enta adjusted level 4 lockdown as di kontri continue to dey struggle against di third wave of covid- 19 infections.

E say di situation don worse as hospitals don make extraordinary effort to accommodate patients plus ICU bed dey in short supply.

But di freedom fighters say dem no go follow di rules of di presido and dem go continue wit dia political programmes and mobilizations because by-elections dey on di 30th of June 2021 and Local Government Elections dey on di 27th of October.

Meanwhile di new restrictions wey President Ramaphosa announce go dey enforced from June 28th to July 11th 2021.

See di adjusted level 4 lockdown rules

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sale of Alcohol both on-site and off-site consumption don dey banned.

Schools go begin close from Wednesday 30th June and by Friday 2nd July all schools dey expected to dey closed.

To travel go or comot from Guateng don dey banned because 60% of di infection na from there.

All gatherings - whether indoors or outdoors dey banned. E include religious, political, cultural and social gatherings.

Funerals and cremations dey allowed but attendance no go pass 50 and pipo must observe social distancing and obey oda health protocols.

Night vigils, afta funeral gatherings and afta tears gatherings no dey allowed.

Curfew go dey from 9pm - 4am and all non-essential businesses must close by 8pm.

Public spaces like beaches and parks go dey open but crowd no dey welcomed.

Restaurants and oda eateries go only fit do takeaway or delivery.

Na criminal offence not to wear face mask for public.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa vaccination drive dey move slowly

According to di President, nearly 2.7 million pipo for South Africa don collect a vaccine dose.

For last week, di daily vaccination rate pass 100,000.

Di goment recently receive 1.2 million doses of di Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 1.4 million doses of di Pfizer vaccine through di COVAX facility.

Over 950,000 health care workers don dey vaccinated across di kontri, registration and vaccination still dey go on.

3.8 million pipo don dey registered on di electronic vaccination database.