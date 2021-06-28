France vs Switzerland prediction: National Arena Euro 2020 last-16 France vs Switzerland match facts

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Karim Benzema score two goals against Portugal for dia last group match

France dey unbeaten inside dia last seven meetings wit Switzerland.

France vs Switzerland games don end for four draws and three wins in favour of Les Bleus [The Blues].

So wetin be di match prediction for Monday night Euro 2020 last-16 game between dis two sides?

France coach don warn im players make dem no "under-estimate" Switzerland

Didier Deschamps - wey dey hope to become di first man to win both di World Cup and European Championship as player and coach - say im team must "dey at dia best".

"We no go under-estimate dem and dis na knockout game so we gatz do everything we fit to make sure say we go smiles at di end of di match."

But Le Blues dey even struggle wit injury palava for im team ahead of dia Monday Euro 2020 last-16 match.

National Arena Bucharest go host France vs Switzerland round of 16 game by 20:00hrs.

Deschamps two left-backs - Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Digne - bin wunjure for dia final group game against Portugal.

For Monday game, French media feel say him go use new formation.

Tori be say Deschamps dey consider di 3-5-2 formation.

Dat go mean say im go include Benjamin Pavard and midfielder Adrien Rabiot for im line up and use dem as wing backs.

"Dem bin good team and dem get good attacking potential wit Seferovic, Embolo and Shaqiri."

Na so Deschamps wey be, 52 years tok.

France dey struggle wit di fitness of Digne and Hernandez, and dem don already rule out Ousmane Dembele.

Dis na sake of knee injury for di rest of di tournament, while Marcus Thuram and Thomas Lemar dey also nurse injuries.

Juventus player Rabiot dey also carry one small injury too.

But even wit dia many-many injuries, France na still big favourites to progress past a side wey neva reach di last eight of a major tournament in 67 years.

Di winner go face either Spain or Croatia for di quarter-final.

Key Swiss names wey dey in form

Switzerland reach di quarter-finals as one of di best third-place finishers for di group stages.

Swiss key players bin shine well-well for dia win against Turkey.

Liverpool Xherdan Shaqiri bin score two goals and find good positions to register seven shots.

Arsenal Granit Xhaka bin win possession eight times - a high for im side.

While midfielder Steven Zuber become just di third player for European Championship history to register three assists in one game.

Zuber don join Denmark legend Michael Laudrup and ex-Portugal playmaker Rui Costa.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic say:

"In di past couple of years we don play well against great sides.

"We need to play to our strengths. Against a side like France, if we both give 100%, e no go dey enough.

"Dem go gatz give 80% and we need to make di most of am."

Lawro prediction - Pogba go ginger France to win

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di likes of Thomas Lemar and Lucas Digne a major doubts for France

Di Swiss good but dem struggle against Italy for di group stage and I dey expect a similar tin here.

France neva find their groove yet, or not for long spells of games anyway.

But dem top a difficult group and people like Paul Pogba shine wella for dem.

Im passing and his link-up play wit Kylian Mbappe dey very impressive too.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Switzerland get outside chance

Simon Gleave, wey be head of sports analysis, for Nielsen Gracenote say:

France begin di tournament as third favourites according to di Gracenote World Football Ranking.

And dem remain for that position as di tournament enta di knockout stage.

Before di knockout phase begin, France chance of winning Euro 2020 bin move up a little to 11.8%.

Switzerland dey ranked 15th in di world for di Gracenote World Football Ranking.

Dem dey similar level to Denmark before di Danes play Wales.

Di Swiss team chance of winning Euro 2020 don change from 2.5% pre-tournament to 2.7% now.

Wit France ranked third for di world by Gracenote, dem be strong favourites to progress to a quarter-final place.

France chance dey estimated at 66% wit Switzerland holding a 34% chance of pulling off a surprise.

France vs Switzerland Match facts

Head-to-head

Dis go be di fifth meeting between France and Switzerland for a major competition (Euro 2004, 2006 World Cup, 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016).

But di first for di knockout rounds. France dey unbeaten in such matches (W2 D2), dia most recent game finishg goalless at Euro 2016.

France

France don only lose one of dia last 17 matches for Euros and World Cups combined (W12 D4) - di Euro 2016 final against Portugal.

France neva lose a competitive match in over two years, dia last defeat come against Turkey for European Championship qualifier for June 2019.

Dem don win 14 times and draw five times since.

Tori be say France last unbeaten run for competitive matches na from 1994 to 1999, a 27-game run, dat time dia current manager Didier Deschamps play for 21 of them.

Antoine Griezmann don play for each of France last 51 matches, wey start on 31 August 2017 against di Netherlands.

Griezmann na di only player to make more than 50 appearances for a European country since dat date.

Switzerland

Switzerland don reach di knockout stages for each of their last four major tournament appearances (2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020).

Dem chop elimination for their first match afta di group stages in each of those previous three instances.

With im double against Turkey last time out, Shaqiri don become Switzerland all-time top scorer for major tournaments (Euros & World Cup) wit seven goals.