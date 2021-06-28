BBNaija Lockdown Reunion update: Laycon/Erica episode highlights from BBNaija reunion

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Erica Nlewedim go finally show face for di Big Brother lockdown reunion show.

Di reunion show wey start for June 17 don reveal many shocking moments from di lockdown season five housemates.

From romance to fight, these sets of housemates no dey hide anything at all.

So wetin go happun for Monday episode of di show?

Erica vs Laycon

Wia dis foto come from, Erica/Laycon

Monday episode go address di biggest fight of di Lockdown season between Erica and Laycon.

And also to find out wetin di two parties wey bin dey involved think about di mata now wey dem don comot for di house.

"I feel say im be snake (laycon) im go make pipo pity am… no point, no relevance"... Erica tok

"And I no go ever trust anything wey comot from im mouth" Erica add put.

Na dat fight end Erica journey inside Biggie house wey Laycon eventually win.

Fans go get to find out for demsefs, wetin Laycon tok when dem show di episode later tonight.

How to watch BBNaija lockdown reunion show?

Na cable company DSTV dey show di "BBNaija Lockdown Reunion" for African magic Urban at 10:00pm.

And at 10:30pm on AM Family from Mondays -Fridays.

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Wetin be di expectation for di Reunion show?

Organisers say di four things to expect from di Lockdown Reunion na

For di first time for di Big Brother Naija Reunion history, every single Housemate for di Lockdown Season go attend.

E get more love triangles and squares than wetin pipo fit imagine

According to Big Brother, di biggest clash come from two supposed friends and di first reconciliation come from two longtime enemies.

Di show host, Ebuka mention say e get more than one few jaw dropping moments.

And even di Housemates dey shocked to find out how much dem no really sabi each oda, Ebuka add.

BBNaija Reunion Show na part of preparations for di commencement of another season of di reality show.