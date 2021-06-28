Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, Jide Kosoko & 'Tampan' controversy for Yoruba movie industry

Di Yoruba movie industry for Nigeria dey experience one of dia biggest controversy.

Kasala start since di arrest and bail of one of dia members, Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha.

E involve di join body of actors and movie makers for Yoruba movie industry wey be Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, [Tampan].

Tapan bin announce say dem ban Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing sake of dia comments against di association.

Di controversy increase after court grant N2million bail to Baba Ijesha wey bin dey face trial on top sexual assault.

Dis one na after im plead say e no dey guilty of di charges against am for alleged defilement of minor.

One Ikeja court inside Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital na im grant Baba Ijesha.

"As Tapan BoT members and elders of di industry for di Yoruba genre, we dare say to both Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing and odas like dem say...

"If una think sey una popularity no be through Yoruba sector of di Nigerian motion picture industry, make una at least realise say na di industry give una platform...

"Platform to become wetin una don become today," Jide Kosoko tok on behalf of di organization.

Tampan get power over actors?

Tampan na di join body of actors and movie makers for Yoruba movie industry wey be Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria.

Dem create Tampan for February, 2014, for Lagos state. South western Nigeria - dis na after quarrel happen for Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners, ANTP.

Di reason for di creation of Tampan na to protect di interest of dia members.

Since di creation in 2014 record never show say Tampan don sanction any of dia members.

Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing and Tampan

For dia press briefing Tampan caution two Nollywood actors, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing for dia comments about di group and dia reaction bail wey court grant Baba Ijesha.

"We particularly observe di continuous derogatory statements wey Iyabo Ojo make against di Association and di industry as a whole.

"Unfortunately, Nkechi Blessing don also join di verbal attack on di Association and by extension, di industry and we say enough is enough," Kosoko tok.

Tori also come out say Tampan ban dia directors from working wit Ojo and Blessing - BBC Pidgin no fit confam di tori.

But see as di actors Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing and dia supporters react to di tori;

