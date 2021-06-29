Niger state kidnapping: Salihu Tanko Islamic school pupils kidnappers demand 'N100M' to release students one month afta

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tuesday, 29, June, 2021, make am exactly one month since gunmen kidnap 136 students from Salihu Tanko Islamic school for Tegina town wey dey central Nigeria.

Parents don tell BBC say di kidnappers dey demand N100m to release dia children.

Na last month plenti gunmen attack Tegina town, according to headmaster of di school wey speak to BBC, dem pack 136 students from di school enter bush.

Goment and security forces neva rescue a single student since di incident, three of di teachers wey dem initially kidnap escape and parents say di pain still dey fresh for dia minds.

One of di parents tell BBC say, di gunmen call to make demand but di demand too high.

"Di demand wey dem make na for us to give dem N100 million to release our children, how pesin like me wey all my life I neva see N5m go fit raise dat kain money, e too high, we just dey pray to God to helep us."

Wetin we call dis foto, Headmaster say na only N25m dem don gather

Another mother wey get three children out of di kidnapped say e dey pain her say she no know di situation her children dey at di moment but dey pray to God for assistance.

Headmaster of di school Abubakar Alhassan tok say, dem dey continue to negotiate with di gunmen and hopefully di children go return safely.

"Inside di 100m dem demand, na only N25miion we don gada so far."