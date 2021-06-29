Tonto Dike love: Wetin di Nollywood star tok as tori of her 'new love' dey spread

Plenty Nigerians dey react afta video of popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dike with one man hit di internet.

Although Tonto Dike neva come out to officially announce say she dey for new relationship and she no mention any pesin name, one of her posts for Instagram dey make pipo reason say she fit don find love again.

Wetin di video show and how pipo dey react?

Di video bin show as di actress kiss one man for lips and di man also rub am for shoulder for lovey-lovey way wen she present am wit gift.

Also anoda post wey make pipo begin tok na dat of One media aide to di Delta state govnor Ossai Ovie Success wey post on im official Instagram page say "Happy Birthday to Prince Kpokpogri, di love of Tonto W.C. Dike Life" Also add fuel to di tori.

Dis tori dey come four years afta her separation from Mr Olakunle Churchhill, her ex-husband.

Di break-up bin loud and make headlines.

Churchhill and Tonto bin bin marry for 2015 and they get one son togeda.

Di marriage crash for 2017 afta claims of cheating, domestic abuse, among oda issues.

Her ex-husband don remarry anoda Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer.?

Wetin Tonto Dike don tok about di mata?

For her verified Instagram handle, Tonto Dike bin post one giant cake wey she take celebrate di birthday of pesin wey she describe as her king baby.

She write say "Happy birthday to you my baby. You don show me say true love dey, falling in love wit you be like di wildest coaster ride. Because of you, I don begin appreciate beta things of life. Thank you for changing me to di woman I be today, I love you so much my world and have a blessed day my oga at di top".

She no mention any name.

Plus recently she don dey post plenty love messages for Instagram wey make pipo dey reason say love dey in di air.

Who be Tonto Dike?

Tonto Dike na popular controversial Nigerian actress. She also be singer, songwriter and humanitarian. She be di owner of Tonto Dike Foundation.

Dem born her for June 9, 1985 into a family of seven. She be di third child of Mr Sunday and Mrs Veronica Dike. Her mama die wen she be 3 years old.

She grow up for Port Harcourt, Rivers state and she get Bachelor Degree for Petrochemical Engineering for Rivers state University of Science and Technology.

Tonto begin act feem for 2006 afta she take part for one reality TV show, di Next Movie Star for 2005. Some of di latest feems wey she feature inside include Throne of War, Battle of the Queens, Terror of a Widow, Blackberry Babes Re-loaded, among others.

She don try her hands for music and she release some singles like Sugar Rush wey she feature anoda Nigerian musician, Dbanj. She release Crazically Fit and she feature Terry G. she bin release oda singles join.