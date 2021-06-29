Jacob Zuma: South Africa top court sentence ex-president to 15 months

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

South Africa former President Jacob Zuma don dey sentenced to 15 months by di highest court for di kontri.

Dis wan na afta di Constitutional Court find am guilty of contempt afta e bone court order to appear for one inquiry into corruption wen e be president.

Mr Zuma time in power, wey end for 2018, full wit allegations of corruption.

Businessmen collect accuse say dem conspire with politicians to influence decision-making process.

Di former president make one appearance for di inquiry into wetin dem don dey call "state capture" but den e refuse to show again.

Di inquiry - wey dey headed by Justice Raymond Zondo - ask di Constitutional Court to chook mouth.