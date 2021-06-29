TB Joshua burial schedule, Evelyn Joshua spiritual leader tori - Synagogue church give lupdate
The Church of All Nations, SCOAN, don deny tori wey dey fly upandan say dem don appoint wife of di late Prophet TB Joshua as di new spiritual leader of di church.
For press briefing to update tori pipo about di burial plans for di late pastor, di church refuse to mention if dem don appoint anoda leader instead, dem say dis kain announcement go comot when dem don ready to release am and say na "God anointing" go direct dem on di matter.
"Ansa no dey, because no be administrative issue," one of di church representative tok.
Dis dey come as tori bin comot say di church dey eye Joshua wife Evelyn to assume leadership.
Di church also release di program for di funeral of dia late founder 'Prophet TB Joshua.'
Dem say di burial program go run for one week from 5 July to 11 July and everytin go happun for Lagos, Nigeria.
On if di Christian Association of Nigeria go dey involved in di funeral, di church no give clear ansa, but acknowledge say CAN reach out to SCOAN after dia leader death and say TB Joshua na “friend to all, enemy to none”.
Program activities for T.B Joshua funeral
All activities go dey broadcasted live on Emmanuel.tv, di company official website.
Also, SCOAN say dem hope say most pipo go follow all di week-long activities ontop dia social media channels.
Break down of di programme
- 5th Candle light procession - 6pm. Dis go be private service
- 6th Tribute service 10am - 7pm. E go dey public but di seating dey limited
- 7th Service of songs / all night praise - 12 midnight to morning
- 8th Lying-in-state - 11am - 5pm. E no go get seating as e dey open to public wia dem go waka pass im coffin
- 9th - Laying to rest / interment - 10am. E go dey public but di seating dey limited
- 11th - Thanksgiving service 9am - 11am
Di church also confam say na for inside di Church di bodi of di church leader go lie for interment as dem add say dem go work with di Lagos State goment wia di church dey based, so as to make sure say dem follow all di health guidelines as Covid-19 pandemic still dey.