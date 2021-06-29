TB Joshua burial schedule, Evelyn Joshua spiritual leader tori - Synagogue church give lupdate

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TB Joshua Wetin we call dis foto, SCOAN no mention who go replace TB Joshua as leader

The Church of All Nations, SCOAN, don deny tori wey dey fly upandan say dem don appoint wife of di late Prophet TB Joshua as di new spiritual leader of di church.

For press briefing to update tori pipo about di burial plans for di late pastor, di church refuse to mention if dem don appoint anoda leader instead, dem say dis kain announcement go comot when dem don ready to release am and say na "God anointing" go direct dem on di matter.

"Ansa no dey, because no be administrative issue," one of di church representative tok.

Dis dey come as tori bin comot say di church dey eye Joshua wife Evelyn to assume leadership.

Di church also release di program for di funeral of dia late founder 'Prophet TB Joshua.'

Dem say di burial program go run for one week from 5 July to 11 July and everytin go happun for Lagos, Nigeria.

On if di Christian Association of Nigeria go dey involved in di funeral, di church no give clear ansa, but acknowledge say CAN reach out to SCOAN after dia leader death and say TB Joshua na “friend to all, enemy to none”.

Program activities for T.B Joshua funeral

All activities go dey broadcasted live on Emmanuel.tv, di company official website.

Also, SCOAN say dem hope say most pipo go follow all di week-long activities ontop dia social media channels.

Break down of di programme

5th Candle light procession - 6pm. Dis go be private service

6th Tribute service 10am - 7pm. E go dey public but di seating dey limited

7th Service of songs / all night praise - 12 midnight to morning

8th Lying-in-state - 11am - 5pm. E no go get seating as e dey open to public wia dem go waka pass im coffin

9th - Laying to rest / interment - 10am. E go dey public but di seating dey limited

11th - Thanksgiving service 9am - 11am