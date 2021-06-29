England vs Germany: See prediction for di Euro 2020 knock tie for Wembley

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Six teams don already qualify so far for di quarterfinal stage of Euro 2020 tournaments wit just two spots remaining.

Di teams wey don qualify na Denmark, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland.

Today England go jam Germany for Wembley and Gareth Southgate team go attempt to beat Germany for a major tournament knockout game for di first time since 1966 World Cup final.

Kickoff for di match na 5pm Nigerian time.

Na 40,000 fans go dey inside di stadium; both teams go dey hope to set up quarter-final wit Sweden or Ukraine for Rome.

Tori be say na only once wey di Three Lions don progress from di knockout tie.

Lawro prediction

Dis na is one of di most ordinary Germany sides wey I don see for some time now, but dem still be Germany, for a knockout competition dem go enjoy to play for Wembley.

Dem go really dey difficult to beat, and fit still produce a really big performance.

And e fit come against England, wey don don wetin dem gatz do so far and probably don play well for 90 minutes in total for dis tournament - for di first half of dia games against Croatia and the Czech.

E go dey very close but I think dis game go end for penalties - and I dey support England to win.

Lawro prediction: 0-0 afta extra time - England go win on penalties

See predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Shaw; Foden, Kane, Sterling

Players wey go miss next match if dem collect booking: Foden

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry