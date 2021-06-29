"Nnamdi Kanu arrest in Nigeria": Ipob 'Nnamdi Kanu dey arrested', how Nigerians react

Reactions don dey trail Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest by Nigeria goment.

"Security agencies arrest Kanu on di 27th of dis month (Sunday) and as I dey tok to you e dey on im way to court." Abubakar Malami, Nigeria Minister of Justice tok.

Federal High Court for Abuja later order say make dem detain Kanu for DSS facility.

Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu say im no see di call for self-determination by Kanu as a crime.

Alloy Ejimakor wey also be Ipob say say im expect di international community to protect Kanu's political idea of gaining independence from Nigeria.

Belle no sweet Ejimakor say di international community rather help plan Kanu arrest.

Di lawyer to Ipob and dia Leader Nnamdi Kanu say Federal goment catch dem unaware.

Di Ipob lawyer tok as e react to di arrest, extradition and Tuesday appearance of Kanu for court.

Ejimakor tell BBC say Kanu no jump bail sake of say im wan evade arrest.

"Remember say Nigeria security pipo invade im house for Afaraukwu.

"We no see wetin dey come because we and Kanu as well believe say im dey protected for Western kontri.

"Wetin im get na political opinion wey na universal entitlement. I no see any crime sey pesin dey push for self-determination," Ejimakor tok.

Di Lawyer say e go too hasty to conclude wetin go happen to Kanu.

Sake of say as di trial wan begin di Ipob leader go explain why im relocate go United Kingdom to court. Di lawyer add.

"Nnamdi Kanu arrest in Nigeria": How oda Nigerians reac

According to Justice Binta Nyako, di Ipob leader go dey di custody of DSS, wey be Nigeria secret police, until July 26.

But Nigerians don take to social media to react to di development - while some pipo dey happy say goment don gbab Kanu, odas feel say im arrest fit ginger action for South eastern Nigeria.

Northern group react

Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG hail federal goment for di arrest of Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu say na better sign to restore security for Nigeria.

Di group for statement wey dem bring out say make goment use dis opportunity address di problem of "Biafra once and for all."

"We commend di effort of di federal government and di agencies wey make dis thing possible particularly di International Police and authorities of the United Kingdom for honouring their obligations with Nigeria. But fear still dey catch us until justice take place for dis matter," Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, tok-tok pesin of Coalition of Northern Groups tok.

Nnamdi Kanu Laywer react

Nnamdi Kanu hometown, Afara-Ukwu near Umuahia Abia state, South eastern Nigeria dey calm, BBC Pidgin fit report.

Alloy Ejimakor, Lawyer to Ipob and dia Leader Nnamdi Kanu say Federal goment catch dem unaware for di arrest, extradition and appearance of Kanu for Court.

Ejimakor say Kanu no jump bail sake of say im wan evade arrest, "remember say Nigeria security pipo invade im house for Afaraukwu.

"We no see wetin dey come because we and Kanu as well believe say im dey protected for Western kontri. Wetin im get na political opinion wey na universal entitlement. I no see any crime sey pesin dey push for self-determination," Ejimakor tell BBC.