"Nnamdi Kanu arrest in Nigeria": Profile of Nnamdi Nwannekaenyi Kanu, leader

Nnamdi Kanu profile

Nnamdi Kanu bin form IPOB for 2012 and many believe say dem be breakaway branch from MASSOB wey Ralph Uwazirike establish for 1999.

Di Nigerian goment don declare IPOB as terrorists group and ban dia activities

Di agenda of IPOB na for di south -east to break away from Naija to form dia own kontri.

For 2017 after court grant am im dis appear alias escape from Nigerian authorities.

By 2020 Nnamdi Kanu form Eastern Security Network [ESN].

Kanu form ESN to provide internal security against herders invasion of farmlands for di Igbo speaking south-eastern region of Nigeria.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu [as many of im followers dey call am] bin dey relatively figure until 2009.

Na for 2009 Kanu start Radio Biafra, one online radio station wey dey campaign for an independent state for mainly Igbo speaking pipo of Nigeria.

Kanu Radio Biafra dey broadcast to Nigeria from London.

Though im grow up in Nigeria south-east.

Kanu attend University of Nsukka, later move to di UK before graduating.

Soon after setting up Ipob in 2014, e begin speak to gatherings of large Igbo diaspora, calling for Biafran independence.

Inside some of Kanu comments, im beg Biafrans to take up arms against di Nigerian state.

In recent times Nigeria police don blame most attacks across di southeast on di ESN security outfit wey IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu set up.

For February 2021, social networking site, Facebook comot alias delete di verified account of Nnamdi Kanu from dia platform.

Dis ban happun after one live broadcast wey di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob] do 2 February.

During di Facebook live, Kanu accuse cattle herders say dem destroy farms for im native regions.

Facebook tell BBC say dem comot di account because of "repeated violation of dia rules on harm and hate speech."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Since afta di 1967 Nigerian civil war popularly known as di "Biafra War" many groups don dey agitate for di Igbo speaking part of Southern Nigeria to go dia separate way.

Diis groups include di Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] and di Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra [MASSOB]

Di immediate cause of di recent agitation for Biafra inside Nigeria start from di 19 October, 2015.

Dat na wen dem arrest of Nnamdi Nwannekaenyi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, [IPOB], by di kontri secret police Department of State Services [DSS].

Nnamdi Kanu na di director of Radio Biafra, one unlicensed station wey dey crusade for violent struggle to achieve independence for Biafra inside Nigeria's south east.

Charges against Kanu include sedition, ethnic incitement and treasonable felony.

Some of dis offences carry heavy penalties, from long jail terms to death sentence.

Those wey dey agitate bin dey primarily demand him freedom, but also call for di restoration of Biafra as an independent kontri.

As at today Biafra no dey exist as a unit or form of goment inside Nigeria and di separatists no dey clear about how dem see di territory of di "new Biafra".

Some claim say e go include all areas wey di Igbo pipo, including parts of di oil-rich Niger Delta ,wey Asari-Dokubo from, to di south and Benue state to di north.

But di oda pipo of dis regions dem don oppose di plan to include dem inside any new Biafra, according to International Crisis Group Nigeria analyst Nnamdi Obasi.